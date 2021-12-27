Morning Current Affairs: 27 December 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on December 27, 2021 to lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11000 crore. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sawra Kuddu Hydro Power Project, a 111MW project that has been built at a cost of about Rs 2080 crore.

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from December 27, 2021. The curfew will be enforced from 11 pm to 5 am. The announcement comes as the national capital reported around 290 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 10. It is for the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 200 new Covid cases.

Senior citizens require comorbidities certificate for precautionary dose

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, Dr RS Sharma said that those above 60 years with comorbidities would require a medical certificate to take the precautionary dose. The medical certificate has to be signed by any registered medical practitioner that can be uploaded on the Cowin portal and also carried to the vaccination centre.

Karnataka to establish separate directorate to raise farmers' income

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed on December 26, 2021 that the state will establish a separate directorate to raise farmers' income. He stated that agriculture will grow automatically if the economic condition of farmers improves.

Covaxin shows good immune response in children- NTAGI Chairman

The Chairman of Covid Taskforce working group (NTAGI), Dr. NK Arora said on December 26, 2021 that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has shown a very good immune response in children during clinical trials. Explaining the decision to roll out vaccination for children between 15-18 years from January 3rd, he said that children in that age group are very much like adults.

Muzaffarpur boiler blast: Ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh announced for kin of deceased

Seven people were killed and seven others were injured in an unfortunate boiler blast in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on December 26, 2021. The blast reportedly took place in a noodle factory. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. Those injured will get Rs 50,000 each.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail project on December 28

Prime Minister Narendra will be inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project in Kanpur on December 26, 2021. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.