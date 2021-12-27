Night curfew in states- Check which states have imposed night curfew in India

Night Curfew in States- India has reported over 578 Omicron cases as of December 27, 2021 with Delhi reporting the highest number of infections, followed by Maharashtra and then Kerala.

The National Capital has overtaken Maharashtra to become the worst-hit state with 142 Omicron cases so far, while Maharashtra has reported 141 cases. The Delhi government decided to impose a night curfew in the capital from 11 pm to 5 am from December 27th after it recorded 290 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 10. Overall, Delhi has been witnessing a sudden surge in Covid cases including Omicron cases.

Night curfew to be imposed in Delhi from tomorrow (Dec 27) from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in view of the rapidly increasing #COVID19 cases: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/0EV54oiJRI — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

Several other states have also reported a surge in infections especially Omicron cases including Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, which have prompted the states to go back to imposing night curfew to restrict movement of people and contain the spread of Omicron Covid variant. The night curfew in states will effectively ban New Year celebrations.

Night Curfew in States

At least 8 states have imposed night curfew in India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra were among the first to impose night curfew to curb Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Check which states have imposed night curfew to combat Omicron spread-

Night Curfew in Delhi

The Delhi government announced on December 26, 2021 that it would be imposing a night curfew from December 27 in view of rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases.

Night Curfew in Delhi timings- 11 pm -5 am

Night Curfew in Karnataka

Karnataka is the latest state along with Delhi to announce a night curfew in the state for 10 days starting from December 28. The state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar said that they would like to watch for 10 days by invoking the night curfew and Section 144.

Night Curfew in Karnataka timings- 10 pm to 5 am

Night Curfew in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh imposed a night curfew in the state from December 23, 2021 as a precautionary action to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

Night Curfew in Madhya Pradesh timings- 11 pm to 5 am

Uttar Pradesh government announced a night curfew from December 25, 2021 in view of rising Omicron cases in the state. The state has also restricted the number of people attending public gatherings like marriages to 200.

Night curfew in UP timing- 11 pm to 5 am

Night Curfew in Gujarat

Gujarat extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours on December 24, 2021. The cities include Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. The night curfew was in force in these cities earlier from 1 am to 5 am.

Night curfew in Gujarat timings- 11 pm to 5 am

Night Curfew in Haryana

Haryana has announced a night curfew in the state from December 25, 2021 till January 5. The state has also prohibited the gathering of more than 200 people in public places and indoor and outdoor events.

Night Curfew in Haryana timings- 11 pm to 5 am

Night Curfew in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew in the state and prohibited gathering of over 5 people between 9 pm and 6 am. The state has also restricted the number of people at theatres, gyms, spas and hotels at 50 percent capacity. The measures have been imposed to curb crowding at Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai has also banned all New Year celebrations in the city both in open and closed spaces.

Night curfew in Maharashtra timings- 9 pm to 6 am

Night Curfew in Assam

The Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a night curfew in the state from 11.30 pm to 6 am. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure as there is no confirmed case of the Omicron yet in the state.

Assam night curfew timings-11.30 pm to 6 am