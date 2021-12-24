UP imposes night curfew from December 25- Know timings 

UP night curfew: Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed night curfew in the state from 11pm to 5 am from December 25, 2021. The night curfew has been imposed in UP as a preventive measure against the new Covid variant- Omicron.

The UP Chief Minister also directed the state officials to restrict the number of people attending public gatherings like marriages to 200. All such gatherings will also have to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The UP CM also asked the officials to ensure that all traders follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their shops. Masks have also been made mandatory for everyone on the streets or in the markets. The state police has been directed to ensure that all Covid-related guidelines are being followed.

UP Govt: Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5am . Not more than 200 people allowed in weddings pic.twitter.com/bHs8Ih7urW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2021

UP night curfew and other restrictions- All details here

• UP will have night curfew from December 25 from 11 pm-5am. The night curfew will apply to Noida as well, which borders the national capital.

• Not more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings

• People arriving in Uttar Pradesh from other states or abroad will be traced and tested for coronavirus.

• The UP CM said that extra vigilance will have to be maintained in buses, railway stations and airports.

• The health of those arriving from other states will be closely watched and they will be tested and quarantined if required.

Background

India has recorded a total of 122 Omicron cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total tally of the new Covid variant to 358. In the wake of rising Omicron cases across the country, the Allahabad High Court had on December 23, 2021 urged the Election Commission of India to immediately ban election rallies and postpone the Assembly polls, if possible, for 1-2 months. The High Court bench comprising Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav also urged PM Modi to consider banning election gatherings.

#Omicron: Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested Election Commission of India to immediately ban election rallies & postpone the Assembly polls, if possible, for 1-2 months



The bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav also urged PM Modi to consider banning election gatherings pic.twitter.com/IPPxmun8Vj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2021

PM Modi had chaired a review meeting on December 23, 2021 to review the COVID-19 situation across the nation and during the meeting, he stressed on the need to stay cautious and vigilant amid spread of the new Covid variant. PM Modi said that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is not over and that the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.

The Prime Minister also directed the officials that the centre should send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, insufficient health infrastructure to assist them to improve the situation.