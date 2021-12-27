Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi in Himachal today: Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of hydropower projects in Mandi today

PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh News: The foundation stone of Hydropower Projects worth over Rs. 11,000 crores will be laid down by Prime Minister Modi in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The projects in the Himalayan region will help in utilizing the untapped potential of the resources that are available in the country. 

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 09:46 IST
PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi in Himachal Pradesh: The foundation stone of Hydropower Projects worth over Rs. 11,000 crores will be laid down by Prime Minister Modi in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on December 27, 2021. PM will visit the poll-bound state at around 12 noon. The hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh to be inaugurated by PM will also include the Renukaji Dam Project that has been lying pending for three decades.

Before laying the foundation stone of hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh today, Prime Minister will also preside over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at around 11.30 am.

Significance

The inauguration of hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh will help in utilizing the untapped potential of the resources that are available in India and one of the steps in this direction has been to utilize optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region.

The projects that are to be inaugurated in Himachal today by Prime Minister will reflect a key step in this direction.

Hydropower Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Himachal

1. Sawra-Kuddu Hydropower Project

The 111 MW Project in Himachal has been built at a cost of around Rs. 2,080 crores. The project will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity every year. It will also help Himachal earn a revenue worth over Rs. 120 crores annually.

2. Foundation Stone of Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project

The 210 MW  hydropower project will be built at a cost of over Rs. 1,800 crores and will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year.

3. Foundation Stone of Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project

This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district in Himachal. The 66 MW hydro project will be built at a cost of over Rs. 680 crores and will lead to a generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year.

Renukaji Dam Project

The 40 MW project in the state has been lying pending for over three decades. It will be built at a cost of Rs. 7,000 crores and will prove beneficial for Delhi. The National Capital will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

Renukaji Dam project has been made possible through the vision of cooperative federalism of Prime Minister when 6 Indian States- Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttarakhand were brought together by the Central Government for making the project possible.

List of Hydropower Projects in Himachal Pradesh

S. No

Name

District

1

Allain Duhangan Hydroelectric Project

  

2

Andhra Hydroelectric Project

Shimla

3

Baira Siul Hydroelectric Project

Chamba

4

Baner Hydroelectric Project

Kangra

5

Baspa Hydroelectric Project Hydroelectric Project

Kinnaur

6

Bassi Hydroelectric Project

Mandi

7

Bhakra Hydroelectric Project

Unna, bilaspur

8

Binwa Hydroelectric Project

Kangra

9

Chamera - I Hydroelectric Project

Chamba

10

Chamera - II Hydroelectric Project

  

11

Chamera - III Hydroelectric Project

  

12

Dehar Hydroelectric Project

Rampur/shimla

13

Gaj Hydroelectric Project

Kangra

14

Ghanvi Hydroelectric Project

SHIMLA

15

Giri Hydroelectric Project

Sirmaur

16

Karcham Wangtoo Hydroelectric Project

Kinnaur

17

Keshang Hydroelectric Project

  

18

Koldam Hydroelectric Project

shimla

19

Largi Hydroelectric Project

  

20

Malana Hydroelectric Project

Kullu

21

Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project

Shimla

22

Parbati II Hydroelectric Project

Shimla

23

Parbati III hydroelectric project

  

24

Pong Hydroelectric Project

Kangra

25

Rampur Hydroelectric Project

  

26

Ranjit Sagar Dam Hydroelectric Project

SHAHPURKANDI (Pathankot)/ GURDASPUR

27

Sanjay Vidyut Pariyojna (Bhabha) Hydroelectric

Kinnaur

28

Shanan Hydroelectric Project

  

29

Sorang Hydroelectric Project

Kullu

30

Tangnu Romai Hydroelectric Project

  

31

Thirot Hydroelectric Project

Lahaual Spiti

32

Uhl - III Hydroelectric Project

Kangra

33

Yamuna Hydroelectric Project

Dehradun

