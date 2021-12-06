Morning Current Affairs: 6 December 2021

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridoron December 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor on December 13, 2021. The corridor will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The event will be telecasted live across the country. The corridor is expected to connect the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga River. The entire project is expected to cost about Rs 800 crore.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India today to take part in the 21st India-Russia summit along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be the Russian President's second visit outside the country this year and a first in-person meeting with PM Modi since the 2019 BRICS Summit. During the visit, the two countries are expected to sign a major deal worth over Rs 5,100 crore for producing AK-203 assault rifles within India.

Nine Omicron cases detected in Jaipur

A total of nine Omicron cases have been reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur, as per the state health department. This came after the samples of 34 people were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron. The remaining 25 tested negative. These people include the family that came from South Africa and their close contacts. The family has already been admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.

NTAGI to hold a meeting on child immunisation, additional COVID-19 vaccine dose

The National Technical Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will be holding a meeting on issues of child immunization and additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine on December 6, 2021. The group is expected to come up with comprehensive policies for both issues during the meeting. An additional dose is given to those people who have problems with their immune functions. It is different from a booster dose, which is given after a pre-defined period after the primary doses.

Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' that hit Odisha, West Bengal and other parts of the eastern coast, is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area on December 6, 2021. IMD said that the depression, remnant of Cyclonic Storm Jawad, over the northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha coast moved northeastwards and weakened into the well-marked low-pressure area (WML) over northwest Bay of Bengal and weaken further into the low-pressure area (LPA) during next 06 hours. NDRF DG Atul Karwal also stated that the impact of Cyclone Jawad was not as strong as expected.

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi on December 5, 2021 condemned the killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in Nagaland's Mon district. The Governor in a communique said that the Government has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to launch immediate investigation into the incident for delivery of Justice. The high-level SIT team will investigate the incident from all angles. The Nagaland Governor also informed that a court of inquiry has been instituted against the army personnel involved.

France defeated India by 3-1 in the third-place match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar on December 5, 2021. This was India's second defeat against France after losing their opening game against them on November 24, 2021. France has now finished third in the junior hockey world cup.

