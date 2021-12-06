FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Winner 2021: Argentina beat six-time champions Germany to lift Junior hockey world cup, India finish 4th

Junior hockey world cup winner 2021: Argentina defeated six-time winners Germany 4-2 in the FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021 final at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on December 5, 2021. This is their second Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title. Argentina has become the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles.

Defending champions India finished fourth in the junior hockey world cup 2021 after losing 1-3 to France in the third-place match. This was India's second clash with France in the tournament. The team had clashed against France in its opening game as well on November 24th, which it narrowly lost by 4-5.

The Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4 to be placed fifth in the tournament, while Spain beat Malaysia 4-1 to be placed in 7th place. A total of 16 teams participated in the FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021 in Odisha.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2021 Final Ranking Rank Team 1 Argentina 2 Germany 3 France 4 India 5 Netherlands 6 Belgium 7 Spain 8 Malaysia 9 South Africa 10 South Korea 11 Pakistan 12 Poland 13 Canada 14 Chile 15 United States 16 Egypt

Junior Hockey World Cup Winners List (1979- Present) Year Host Winner 1979 Versailles, France Pakistan 1982 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia West Germany 1985 Vancouver, Canada West Germany 1989 Ipoh, Malaysia West Germany 1993 Terrassa, Spain West Germany 1997 Milton Keynes, England Australia 2001 Hobart, Australia India 2005 Rotterdam, Netherlands Argentina 2009 Johor Bahru, Malaysia & Singapore Germany 2013 New Delhi, India Germany 2016 Lucknow, India India 2021 Bhubaneswar, India Argentina 2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2021

The FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 was hosted by Bhubaneswar, Odisha between November 24- December 5, 2021. The top 16 teams had participated in the tournament including India, Germany, Belgium, Argentina, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, France, Chile, Spain, USA and the Netherlands.