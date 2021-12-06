FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Winner 2021: Argentina beat six-time champions Germany to lift Junior hockey world cup, India finish 4th
Junior hockey world cup winner 2021: Argentina has become the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles. Check full junior Hockey world cup winners list.
Junior hockey world cup winner 2021: Argentina defeated six-time winners Germany 4-2 in the FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021 final at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on December 5, 2021. This is their second Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title. Argentina has become the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles.
¡DALE CAMPEÓN! 🇦🇷🏆#LosLeoncitos 🇦🇷 levantaron la copa en el Mundial Junior 2021 🏑 #JWC2021 @VisaArgentina @Sancor_Salud @adidasAR@YPFoficial @DeportesAR @GatoradeARG @DeportesAR @enardinfo pic.twitter.com/ID5qwS0o5j— ARG Field Hockey (@ArgFieldHockey) December 5, 2021
Defending champions India finished fourth in the junior hockey world cup 2021 after losing 1-3 to France in the third-place match. This was India's second clash with France in the tournament. The team had clashed against France in its opening game as well on November 24th, which it narrowly lost by 4-5.
The Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4 to be placed fifth in the tournament, while Spain beat Malaysia 4-1 to be placed in 7th place. A total of 16 teams participated in the FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021 in Odisha.
|
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2021 Final Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Argentina
|2
|Germany
|3
|France
|4
|India
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|Belgium
|7
|Spain
|8
|Malaysia
|9
|South Africa
|10
|South Korea
|11
|Pakistan
|12
|Poland
|13
|Canada
|14
|Chile
|15
|United States
|16
|Egypt
|
Junior Hockey World Cup Winners List (1979- Present)
|Year
|Host
|Winner
|1979
|Versailles, France
|Pakistan
|1982
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|West Germany
|1985
|Vancouver, Canada
|West Germany
|1989
|Ipoh, Malaysia
|West Germany
|1993
|Terrassa, Spain
|West Germany
|1997
|Milton Keynes, England
|Australia
|2001
|Hobart, Australia
|India
|2005
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|Argentina
|2009
|Johor Bahru, Malaysia & Singapore
|Germany
|2013
|New Delhi, India
|Germany
|2016
|Lucknow, India
|India
|2021
|Bhubaneswar, India
|Argentina
|2023
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2021
The FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 was hosted by Bhubaneswar, Odisha between November 24- December 5, 2021. The top 16 teams had participated in the tournament including India, Germany, Belgium, Argentina, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, France, Chile, Spain, USA and the Netherlands.