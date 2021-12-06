Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Winner 2021: Argentina beat six-time champions Germany to lift Junior hockey world cup, India finish 4th

Junior hockey world cup winner 2021: Argentina has become the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles. Check full junior Hockey world cup winners list.

Created On: Dec 6, 2021 12:51 IST
Argentina beat six-time winners Germany to lift Junior hockey world cup 2021
Argentina beat six-time winners Germany to lift Junior hockey world cup 2021

Junior hockey world cup winner 2021: Argentina defeated six-time winners Germany 4-2 in the FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021 final at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on December 5, 2021. This is their second Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title. Argentina has become the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles.

Defending champions India finished fourth in the junior hockey world cup 2021 after losing 1-3 to France in the third-place match. This was India's second clash with France in the tournament. The team had clashed against France in its opening game as well on November 24th, which it narrowly lost by 4-5. 

The Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4 to be placed fifth in the tournament, while Spain beat Malaysia 4-1 to be placed in 7th place. A total of 16 teams participated in the FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021 in Odisha. 

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2021 Final Ranking
Rank Team
1  Argentina
2  Germany
3  France
4  India
5  Netherlands
6  Belgium
7  Spain
8  Malaysia
9  South Africa
10  South Korea
11  Pakistan
12  Poland
13  Canada
14  Chile
15  United States
16  Egypt

 

Junior Hockey World Cup Winners List (1979- Present)
Year Host Winner
1979 Versailles, France Pakistan
1982 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia West Germany
1985 Vancouver, Canada West Germany
1989 Ipoh, Malaysia West Germany
1993 Terrassa, Spain West Germany
1997 Milton Keynes, England Australia
2001 Hobart, Australia India 
2005 Rotterdam, Netherlands Argentina
2009 Johor Bahru, Malaysia & Singapore Germany 
2013 New Delhi, India Germany 
2016 Lucknow, India India 
2021 Bhubaneswar, India Argentina
2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia  

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2021

The FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 was hosted by Bhubaneswar, Odisha between November 24- December 5, 2021. The top 16 teams had participated in the tournament including India, Germany, Belgium, Argentina, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, France, Chile, Spain, USA and the Netherlands. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all