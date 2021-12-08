Morning Current Affairs: 8 December 2021

Australia becomes 2nd nation to boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

After US, Australia has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, particularly against the Uyghur minority community. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the decision should come as "no surprise" that their diplomats and politicians would boycott the event. He said that the decision has been taken in Australia's national interest. Beijing also has its own diplomatic freeze on Australia, which also led its officials to boycott the games. The move comes after US President Joe Biden announced that it will not be sending an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Olaf Scholz will be sworn in as the new Chancellor of Germany on December 8, 2021. He would be succeeding acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be stepping down after ruling for 16 years. She had become the first female chancellor of Germany when she took office in 2005. She has been described as the most powerful woman and one of the world's most successful political leaders. Scholz had visited India once before in 2012 when he was the Mayor of Hamburg. He had visited Delhi and Mumbai during his India tour.

Read more here

Indian-origin doctor Anil Menon is among the 10 new astronauts recruited for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s future space missions. The 45-year-old was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born to Ukrainian and Indian immigrant parents. He had previously served NASA as the crew flight surgeon for various expeditions on the International Space Station (ISS). He is a lieutenant colonel at the US Air Force.

Read more here

Omicron has 'increased infectivity' but no 'severe profile': Dr Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci said on December 7, 2021 that as per emerging evidence, Omicron COVID variant has increased infectivity and not a "severe profile". He said that the molecular evidence suggests that the mutations that are seen in Omicron suggest that they are associated with increased infectivity. He said that during a white house briefing that real-world evidence is accumulating rapidly on a daily basis, which will allow us to determine the increase in cases.

Padma Shri Nanda Kishore Prusty passes away,

Padma Shri awardee Nanda Kishore Prusty passed away on December 7, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay condolences and remember his contribution to the field of education. PM Modi tweeted, "Pained by the demise of Nanda Prusty. The much-respected 'Nanda Sir' will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation's attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony."

Nanda Kishore Prusty was a 98-year-old school teacher, popularly known as Nanda Sir, who provided free education to many generations of children since independence. He was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Koving in November 2021.

Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till January 5

The Lucknow Police has invoked Section 144 CrpC in Lucknow district from December 7 - January 5, 2022. The law has been imposed in the wake of Christmas and New Year's celebrations amid Covid-19 threat and protest declared by various farmers' organisations. No person without proper police permission will be allowed to take out a procession of five-person or more than that. Police will also be deployed at examination centres of UPCS, PSC, or any other government-related exams to stop cheating or any other disruption.