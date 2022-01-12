Morning Current Affairs: 12 January 2022

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival on January 12, 2022 in Puducherry. The festival will be inaugurated on the occasion of National Youth Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The National Youth Festival aims to shape the minds of the youth and transform them into creating a united force for nation-building.

Chemical leak at Karnataka fish processing plant, 20 hospitalised

A chemical leak was reported on January 11, 2022 in a fish processing plant in Baikampady, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Karnataka. Around 20 employees were hospitalised out of the 80 present at the time of the accident after they developed breathing problems.

PCB Chairman to propose 4-nation T20I series involving India?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on January 11, 2022 that he will make a proposal to ICC about holding a 4-nation T20I series comprising both India and Pakistan every year. He stated that he wants to see India, Pakistan, England and Australia face each other in the series every year. The matches can be hosted by the four nations on a rotation basis, as per the proposal.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests Covid positive

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tested positive for Covid-19 on January 11, 2022. He tweeted saying that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself following all the necessary protocols. The Minister is currently under home quarantine. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Sing had also tested positive for Covid-19.

IPL Mega auction to be held on February 12-13

The IPL mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12-13, 2022. The news was confirmed after the two new IPL teams- Ahmedabad and Lucknow- received formal clearance from the BCCI. Both teams have now been given a time frame to sign up players before the mega auction.

Republic Day celebrations to take place with stricter restrictions

The Republic Day celebrations will continue to take place amid the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 with stricter restrictions. The restrictions will be stricter than the ones imposed last year. The number of visitors allowed to witness the parade might be further limited. The route of the parade will also be shorter, similar to last year. The marching contingent will end at India Gate C instead of the Red Fort.