IPL 2022 mega auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will be held from February 12-13 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as per reports.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially confirm the news, reports suggest that the IPL officials called each of the franchises on December 23rd to inform them regarding the dates.

Reports also suggest that new IPL team Ahmedabad will be picking up Shreya’s Iyer, David Warner and Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Lucknow IPL franchise is reportedly picking up KL Rahul as its captain and two other players -Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan.

Royal Challengers are likely to pick up Manish Pandey from the auction pool as their new captain for the IPL 2022 season. While RCB has retained Virat Kohli, he had announced his decision to step down from the skipper position after 2021 IPL season.

Background

A total of 27 players were retained by their respective franchises and remaining were released in the IPL 2022 Retention event on November 30, 2021. All eight IPL franchises retained few of their star players and had to let go of others, including some key players under IPL 2022 Retention Policy.

