IPL 2022 Retention Players List: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit likely to be retained, KL Rahul to captain Lucknow franchise?

IPL 2022 Retention: The D-day is here! The eight IPL franchises have to submit their final list of retained players and released players today, November 30, 2021. The BCCI will make an official statement regarding the same after the submission of the names.

Under IPL's player retention rules, a franchise can only retain a maximum of four players. The IPL retention process will pave the way for the two new IPL franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad to start signing up players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

As per reports, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell and Ruturaj Gaikwad are some of the big names who are likely to be retained by their franchises. Dismissing reports of his retirement from IPL, MS Dhoni had expressed hope to play his last T20I in Chennai. His franchise has brought him one step closer to that by retaining him before the IPL 2022 mega auction. Chennai Super Kings had won the 2021 IPL edition.

IPL 2022 player retention policy

As per IPL Retention rules, a franchise can retain a maximum of four players-

a) three Indians and one overseas player

b) two Indians and two overseas players

As per IPL 2022 Player Retention Policy, if a franchise retains four players, Rs 42 crore would be deducted from its total auction, for 3 retentions Rs 33 crore will be deducted, for two retentions Rs 24 crore will be deducted and in case of one retention, Rs 14 crore will be deducted from the auction purse of the franchise.

Retained Player List of All Teams: Check Probable List

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Mumbai Indians (MI)- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Jos Butler

IPL 2022 players list: Major players released

•Delhi Capitals has reportedly decided to let go of former skipper Shreyas Iyer and leading batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

•KKR is likely to release skippers Eoin Morgan and Shubhman Gill.

•Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to release all players except captain Kane Williamson. This would mean that star batsman David Warner will be released into the auction pool along with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

•RCB is likely to release Yuzuvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya as well.

•One of the major players to be released this season includes KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings. As per reports, KL Rahul may be roped in to captain one of the new IPL franchises- Lucknow.

•Rajasthan Royals will also release a few of their major foreign players including Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia as well.

•CSK will also be forced to release major players including Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo.

Last IPL mega auction?

As per sources, the 2022 IPL auction will be the last mega-auction that the IPL intends to hold, as the franchises will be looking to pick well to build their future teams. The IPL 2022 tournament will involve ten teams with the induction of two new IPL teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The two new IPL franchises will be given the right to buy up to three players each after the original eight teams submit their player retention list.

KL Rahul to be Lucknow's captain?

As per reports, the Lucknow IPL team is planning to rope in KL Rahul as their captain. After BCCI announces the official list of retained players by their respective franchises today, both Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL teams are expected to be given time till mid-December to select a maximum of three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction planned towards the end of December or beginning of January.