Morning Current Affairs: 4 December 2021

PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple projects in Dehradun today

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs. 18,000 crores in Dehradun today. He will lay the foundation stone of 11 development projects which will also include the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

Former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah passes away

Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Konijeti Rossiah passed away in Hyderabad at 88. He was shifted to a private hospital after he was unwell. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the demise of the former Chief Minister.

Protesting farmers to take decision in SKM meeting fixed today

An aegis of farmers union, Samyukt Kisan Morcha is most likely to take action on ongoing farmers protest today. The decision will come days after the Repeal of the Farm laws Bill. Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that they are waiting for Central Government to respond formally to all the demands raised by them.

18 countries to celebrate ‘Maitri Diwas’ to commemorate India-Bangladesh friendship

‘Maitri Diwas’ will be marking the day that India recognized Bangladesh 10 days before its Liberation in 1971. Maitri Diwas will be celebrated in 18 countries all over the world. India was also one of the first countries in establishing bilateral diplomatic relations with the newly independent Bangladesh in 1971.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6; to attend 21st India-Russia Annual Summit

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 6, 2021. He will be in the country to attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit as well as the series of meetings that will take place between the two nations. The Summit will take place in the afternoon of December 6.

PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur on December 7

Prime Minister Modi will visit Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on December 7, 2021. In the poll-bound state, he will dedicate to the nation the development projects worth over Rs. 9,600 crores.

Government approves plan for production of over 5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles

To give a big boost to self-reliance in Defence Manufacturing in India, the Central Government has given its approval to the plan for the production of over 5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles at Korwa, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.