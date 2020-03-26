MyGov Corona Helpdesk: Whatsapp ‘Namaste’ to get instant response 

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed during his live television address to the people of Varanasi on March 25, 2020 that the government has created a ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ in collaboration with WhatsApp to provide factually correct information about coronavirus.

The Prime Minister stated that those who have WhatsApp can use the number to clarify all their doubts or to obtain more information about the COVID-19 virus.

People can simply write ‘Namaste’ in Hindi or English and send to WhatsApp number '9013151515' to get an instant reply.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: Significance

The centre has launched the WhatsApp chatbot to resolve all queries related to the COVID-19 virus. The helpdesk has been launched to disperse authentic and factually correct information to the citizens and make them aware of the pandemic.

Whatsapp number: '9013151515'

How to use MyGov Corona Helpdesk?

All WhatsApp users can access MyGov Corona Helpdesk through their WhatsApp. The users just need to save this number '9013151515' in their contact list. You can get a response by simply typing namaste on the number.

Objective

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk aims to eliminate all misinformation, fake news and rumours being spread through WhatsApp and provide authentic news and updates related to coronavirus.

Other Government Helpline Numbers

The centre has set up two more helpline numbers:

Helpline: +91-11-23978046

Toll-Free helpline: 1075

Email helpline: ncov2019@gov.in

A separate list of helpline numbers for all states and union territories has also been circulated.

Background

Globally, over 150 nations have been impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. India announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, 2020 to combat the spread of the virus. The lockdown will end on April 15. All services except essential services have been suspended during the lockdown. The government has assured that all necessary food items and medical supplies will continue without interruption.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 649 in India on March 26 including 593 active cases, 13 deaths and 42 recoveries.

