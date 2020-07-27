‘MyGov’ initiative completes six years, PM Modi calls it a forum celebrating participatory governance

MyGov platform, an initiative by the central government, completed six years on July 26, 2020. The platform is aimed at empowering people to connect with the government.

PM Modi took this opportunity to appreciate the initiative and stated that it has emerged as a noteworthy forum that celebrates the participative governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first-of-its-kind platform on July 26, 2014. In a short span of time, the platform has been able to keep citizens engaged in the governance and the important policy issues.

Today, as we mark #6YearsofMyGov, I appreciate all those across India who have enriched @mygovindia by their active participation.



MyGov has emerged as a noteworthy forum that celebrates participative governance.



Do keep contributing! https://t.co/Ef3Ai8LLra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

What is the MyGov initiative?

MyGov platform is a path-breaking, a unique initiative in participatory governance that aims at involving the common citizen at large.

The idea behind is to bring government closer to the common people by using an online platform creating an interface for the healthy exchange of views and ideas that involves the common citizen and experts with the ultimate goal of contributing to the social and economic transformation of India.

Key highlights:

• The digital platform has over 9.5 million users who participate through the various earmarked tasks and contribute their ideas through discussions.

• The platform gets more than 10,000 posts a week on various issues which are then analyzed and also put together as the suggestions for the concerned department who then aims at transforming them into an actionable agenda.

• The initiative gets collective feedback from the citizens to improve policy change and implementation.

• MyGov also aims at culminating into a mass movement that will work towards self-governance and 'surajya'.

Achievements of MyGov initiative • The digital platform has been successful in engaging the citizens on governance and policy issues such as Girl Child Education, Clean Ganga, Healthy India, and Skill Development. • The platform has been able to make inroads in diminishing the gap that has been traditionally existed between the government and the Indian citizens. • MyGov platform has also successfully initiated discussions, Talks, Tasks, Polls, and Blogs on various groups that were based on public policy issues and diverse governance. • The platform has also provided a voice to the common citizens and has also been upgraded to enhance the user experience. • Progress under the umbrella of Digital India has also been made by utilizing the technology that further revolutionizes the citizen engagement and public service delivery.

MyGov 2.0:

MyGov.in launched by the central government in 2014 and now launched its 2.0 version. The new version consists of new features such as polls, hashtags, social media account integration, and interactive discussion forums.