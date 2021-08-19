N K Singh elected as President of IEG Society

N K Singh, the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, has been elected as the President of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) Society during a meeting on August 16, 2021, IEG said in a statement.

IEG further in the statement said that Singh will be succeeding former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from the Presidency of IEG Society earlier in August 2021. Dr Manmohan Singh had recommended Singh for the General Assembly of the IEG to consider for Presidency of the Society.

Dr Manmohan Singh has served as the President of IEG since 1992. Currently, Tarun Das, former Director-General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the Chairman, Board of Governors, and Professor Ajit Mishra is the Director of IEG.

Who is N K Singh?

•N K Singh is an Indian economist, administrator, academician, and policymaker. Singh is currently the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission.

•Prior to this, Singh has been the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Review Committee (FRBM). He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014 during which he contributed significantly to several Parliamentary Standing Committees such as the Committee on Human Resource Development, the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Public Accounts Committee.

•Singh also has been a distinguished member of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in his home cadre in Bihar, where he held posts such as the Industrial Development Commissioner and Deputy Chairman, Bihar Planning Board.

•Singh has vast international experience through interactions with multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, OECD, IMF, and ADB.

•Singh has been awarded the “Order of the Rising Sun - Gold, and Silver" in 2016 by the Emperor of Japan for his work as First Minister, Economic, and Commercial, Indian Embassy, Japan (1981–85).

•Singh has a Bachelor’s in Economics from St. Stephens’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics.