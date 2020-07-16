NABARD launches development projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands worth Rs. 44 lakhs

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched development projects in Andaman & Nicobar Islands worth Rs. 44 lakhs.

These projects aim at strengthening the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat through rural entrepreneurship. The projects by NABARD will include the formation and development of Self-Help Groups, SHG.

In order to make Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality, the development bank has also been providing a platform for the sales of local products by financing the Rural Haats in Gram Panchayat.

NABARD’s projects in A&N Islands: Key Highlights

• Under the development projects launched by NABARD in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, skill development of Self- Help Group members will be taken up to promote rural entrepreneurship at the micro-level.

• The bank will conduct 385 village-level programmes and will provide training to the leaders of the newly formed SHG with the sum of more than Rs. 10 lakh.

• In Little Andaman, women attached to SHG’s will be Bamboo Handicraft making and Mushroom cultivation.

• A 4-month long training programme for the tour and travel agents in Swaraj Deep has also been listed in the schedule.

• A yearly Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Programme will also be carried out for 150 members of SHG’s in Mayabunder in Middle Andaman.

NABARD’s additional projects in Andaman & Nicobar:

The development bank has also tied up with the Centre of Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) for conducting the agricultural programmes with an amount of Rs. 20 lakh.

Additionally, in order to provide a platform for sales of the local products, the bank has also been financing Rural Haats in Gram Panchayats. For this, total Rs. 7.6 lakhs have been released to establish one such Haat in Namunaghar Panchayat of South Andaman.