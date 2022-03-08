Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: Radhika Menon, Thara Rangaswamy, Tiffany Brar among awardees

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 and 2021 at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The President honoured 29 outstanding women achievers for their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the marginalized and vulnerable women. Overall, 28 awards were conferred, 14 awards each for the year 2020 and 2021.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 Winners List

S.no. Name of Awardee Category 1. Anita Gupta Individual 2. Arti Rana Individual 3. Dr. Ela Lodh Individual 4. Jaya Muthu & Tejamma Individual 5. Jodhaiya Bai Baiga Individual 6. Meera Thakur Individual 7. Nasira Akhter, Kulgam Individual 8. Nivruti Rai Individual 9. Padma Yangchan Individual 10. Sandhya Dhar Individual 11. Saylee Nandkishor Agavane Individual 12. Tiffany Brar Individual 13. Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava Individual 14. Vanita Jagdeo Borade Individual

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2021 Winners List

S.no Name of Awardee Category 1. Anshul Malhotra Individual 2. Batool Begam Individual 3. Kamal Kumbhar Individual 4. Madhulika Ramteke Individual 5. Neena Gupta Individual 6. Neerja Madhav Individual 7. Niranjanaben Mukulbhai Kalarthi Individual 8. Pooja Sharma Individual 9. Radhika Menon Individual 10. Sathupati Prasanna Sree Individual 11. Shobha Gasti Individual 12. Sruti Mohapatra Individual 13. Tage Rita Takhe Individual 14. Thara Rangaswamy Individual

Nari Shakti Puraskar