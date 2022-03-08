Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: Radhika Menon, Thara Rangaswamy, Tiffany Brar among awardees
Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: The President honoured 29 outstanding women achievers for their exceptional work towards women empowerment. Some of the awardees include Tiffany Brar, Dr. Ela Lodh, Padma Yangchan, Madhulika Ramteke, Radhika Menon, Thara Rangaswamy and Shobha Gasti.
Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 and 2021 at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
The President honoured 29 outstanding women achievers for their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the marginalized and vulnerable women. Overall, 28 awards were conferred, 14 awards each for the year 2020 and 2021.
Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 Winners List
|
S.no.
|
Name of Awardee
|
Category
|
1.
|
Anita Gupta
|
Individual
|
2.
|
Arti Rana
|
Individual
|
3.
|
Dr. Ela Lodh
|
Individual
|
4.
|
Jaya Muthu & Tejamma
|
Individual
|
5.
|
Jodhaiya Bai Baiga
|
Individual
|
6.
|
Meera Thakur
|
Individual
|
7.
|
Nasira Akhter, Kulgam
|
Individual
|
8.
|
Nivruti Rai
|
Individual
|
9.
|
Padma Yangchan
|
Individual
|
10.
|
Sandhya Dhar
|
Individual
|
11.
|
Saylee Nandkishor Agavane
|
Individual
|
12.
|
Tiffany Brar
|
Individual
|
13.
|
Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava
|
Individual
|
14.
|
Vanita Jagdeo Borade
|
Individual
Nari Shakti Puraskar 2021 Winners List
|
S.no
|
Name of Awardee
|
Category
|
1.
|
Anshul Malhotra
|
Individual
|
2.
|
Batool Begam
|
Individual
|
3.
|
Kamal Kumbhar
|
Individual
|
4.
|
Madhulika Ramteke
|
Individual
|
5.
|
Neena Gupta
|
Individual
|
6.
|
Neerja Madhav
|
Individual
|
7.
|
Niranjanaben Mukulbhai Kalarthi
|
Individual
|
8.
|
Pooja Sharma
|
Individual
|
9.
|
Radhika Menon
|
Individual
|
10.
|
Sathupati Prasanna Sree
|
Individual
|
11.
|
Shobha Gasti
|
Individual
|
12.
|
Sruti Mohapatra
|
Individual
|
13.
|
Tage Rita Takhe
|
Individual
|
14.
|
Thara Rangaswamy
|
Individual
Nari Shakti Puraskar
- The Nari Shakti Puraskar is the highest civilian honour specifically for women in India.
- It is an annual award that is conferred by the Ministry of Women and Child Development of the Government of India to individual women and institutions in recognition of their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare.
- The Nari Shakti Puraskar are presented by the President of India on International Women's Day on March 8th at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
- The Nari Shakti Puraskar were instituted in 1999 under the name of Stree Shakti Puraskar.
- The awards were renamed and re-organised in 2015. The awards are conferred in six institutional and two individual categories.
- The Nari Shakti Puraskar awards ceremony could not be held last year due to COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.
