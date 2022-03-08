JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: Radhika Menon, Thara Rangaswamy, Tiffany Brar among awardees

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: The President honoured 29 outstanding women achievers for their exceptional work towards women empowerment. Some of the awardees include Tiffany Brar, Dr. Ela Lodh, Padma Yangchan, Madhulika Ramteke, Radhika Menon, Thara Rangaswamy and Shobha Gasti.

Created On: Mar 8, 2022 15:44 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind awarding Nari Shakti Puraskar to Thara Rangaswamy (Left) and Radhika Menon (Right)
President Ram Nath Kovind awarding Nari Shakti Puraskar to Thara Rangaswamy (Left) and Radhika Menon (Right)

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 Winners List: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 and 2021 at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The President honoured 29 outstanding women achievers for their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the marginalized and vulnerable women. Overall, 28 awards were conferred, 14 awards each for the year 2020 and 2021.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020 Winners List

S.no.

Name of Awardee

Category

1.

Anita Gupta

Individual

2.

Arti Rana

Individual

3.

Dr. Ela Lodh

Individual

4.

Jaya Muthu & Tejamma

Individual

5.

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga

Individual

6.

Meera Thakur

Individual

7.

Nasira Akhter, Kulgam

Individual

8.

Nivruti Rai

Individual

9.

Padma Yangchan

Individual

10.

Sandhya Dhar

Individual

11.

Saylee Nandkishor Agavane

Individual

12.

Tiffany Brar

Individual

13.

Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava

Individual

14.

Vanita Jagdeo Borade

Individual

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2021 Winners List

S.no

Name of Awardee

Category

1.

Anshul Malhotra

Individual

2.

Batool Begam

Individual

3.

Kamal Kumbhar

Individual

4.

Madhulika Ramteke

Individual

5.

Neena Gupta

Individual

6.

Neerja Madhav

Individual

7.

Niranjanaben Mukulbhai Kalarthi

Individual

8.

Pooja Sharma

Individual

9.

Radhika Menon

Individual

10.

Sathupati Prasanna Sree

Individual

11.

Shobha Gasti

Individual

12.

Sruti Mohapatra

Individual

13.

Tage Rita Takhe

Individual

14.

Thara Rangaswamy

Individual

Nari Shakti Puraskar

  • The Nari Shakti Puraskar is the highest civilian honour specifically for women in India.
  • It is an annual award that is conferred by the Ministry of Women and Child Development of the Government of India to individual women and institutions in recognition of their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare.
  • The Nari Shakti Puraskar are presented by the President of India on International Women's Day on March 8th at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
  • The Nari Shakti Puraskar were instituted in 1999 under the name of Stree Shakti Puraskar.
  • The awards were renamed and re-organised in 2015. The awards are conferred in six institutional and two individual categories.
  • The Nari Shakti Puraskar awards ceremony could not be held last year due to COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all