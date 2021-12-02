National Control Pollution Day 2021: Know Theme, Date, History, Objectives, Key Facts

National Pollution Control Day 2021: The pollution prevention day is observed annually on December 2 in India in memory of the people who lost their lives in the tragic 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The horrific industrial accident took place in the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal killing thousands of people. The National Pollution Prevention Day also works towards spreading awareness regarding the pollution caused by industrial processes, industrial disasters and making people aware of the impact of pollution and significance to control the related acts.

1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The National Pollution Prevention Day remembers the night of 2-3 December when the leak and spread of Methyl Isocyanate gas (toxic) in the plant killed thousands of people. Bhopal Gas Tragedy is still known to be the world’s worst industrial disaster to date. The after-effects of the accident were also severe as the increased cases of cancer and birth defects were reported.

The gas leak in the Bhopal disaster exposed over 5 lakh people to poisonous gas. As per the Official Records of the Madhya Pradesh Government, a total of 3,788 people were killed in the Bhopal gas leak and 5,74,366 people had sustained injuries.

National Pollution Control Day Date

The National Pollution Control Day is India is observed annually on December 2.

Objective of National Pollution Prevention Day 2021

The National Pollution Control Day is a reminder of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy which showed how pollution and the presence of toxic gases in the environment can be hazardous.

National Pollution Prevention Day aims to aware of not only people but the authorities as well regarding the industrial pollutants and the impact they can have on future generations. The pollution control day is not only for the people who lost their lives but to also spread awareness on controlling and managing the industrial disasters which can happen due to human negligence.

National Control Pollution Day 2021 Significance

Around 7 million people all over the world die every day because of air pollution, says the National Health Portal of India. It also informs that condition of air pollution is so much worse that 9 among 10 individuals in the world do not have access to safe or pure air. The highly affected ones are the old people and children.

Given the data, the significance of national control pollution day cannot be undermined. Where the world leaders are already discussing lowering carbon footprints, the importance of pollution prevention day is at an all-time high.

Pollution Control Day: 5 key facts related to pollution

1. People who have been living in places with high levels of air pollutants have at least a 20% higher risk of death from lung cancer than those who have been living in less polluted areas.

2. Every year, more than 1 million sea birds and 100 million mammals are killed because of pollution.

3. Children contribute to only 10% of the pollution

4. Climate change happens because of air pollution

5. Almost all the deaths that are linked to air pollution occur in low and middle-income countries, making them more vulnerable to the problem.