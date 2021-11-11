National Education Day 2021: History, Significance and why the day is celebrated on November 11?

National Education Day 2021: National Education Day is celebrated every year on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Education Minister of India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Education Day is celebrated honour his passion and contribution to the field of education. He was an eminent educationist and the first Education Minister of Independent India from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a towering figure of Indian politics and of India’s freedom movement against Britishers. He is also known as a scholar in the realms of Urdu Literature.

When the first National Education Day was celebrated?

India celebrated the first National Education Day on November 11, 2008. The Human Resource Development Ministry of India launched the National Education Day in the year 2008 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s great son- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad-by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India.

Significance of Education Day in India

On Education Day in India, schools and other educational institutions in the country celebrate and acknowledge the contribution of Abul Kalam Azad by organizing seminars, elocution, and essay writing competitions on National Education Day.

National Education Day is celebrated to remember the exemplary contributions of Maulana Azad in nation-building, institution building, and in the field of education.

Prime Minister Modi, via Twitter, also highlighted the significance of Education Day and paid tribute to Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said, "Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the Education Sector and worked to further brotherhood in society."

Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: His contributions, work for India's education sector

• Maulana Abul Kalam was born on November 11, 1888, and is known as the key architect of education in Independent India.

• Abul Kalam laid the base for higher education and technological and scientific research and education and also has a key role to play in the recent emergency of knowledge-based institutions.

• The first Education Minister of India promoted research in Eastern learning and literature. Abul Kalam also set up the three academies for developing the fine arts and for creating socio-religious and cultural inter-linkages- Sangeet Natak Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, and Sahitya Academy.

• Abul Kalam Azad also played a key role in advocating education for women and free and compulsory primary education for children up to the age of 14 years.

• Several renowned institutes including the University Grants Commission (UGC), IIT Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) are some of his significant establishments.

• Maulana Abul Kalam Azad passed away on February 22, 1958, at the age of 69.