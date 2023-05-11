National Technology Day 2023 Promotes Scientific Achievements, PM Modi to Launch Diversified Projects Soon

National Technology Day comes on the 11th of May each year in order to remember accomplishments in the rapidly growing field of Technology whether it's Computers or IT. Many scientists and inventors from India have contributed profoundly to the overall development as they deployed modern techniques and machinery in their projects.

India has not been behind in the race for modernization, instead, it defined its role in every sector including Science and Tech. Technology Day was first given prominence in 1998 to recognize innovations across India. This scientific research and production added to the country’s growth timeline.

When was May 11 declared National Technology Day?

The Indian Government officially marked May 11 as National Technological Day when Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee formulated the term in 1998. This day is annually celebrated by bestowing awards and prizes to the excellent individuals and industries associated with Science and Technology.

There have been many success stories of scientists, engineers and tech experts who shaped India’s knowledge system. Some of the brilliant scientists of India and their stellar inventions are as follows:-

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha widely known as the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’ was the chief architect of India’s 3-stage Atomic Energy Programme.

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman , Physicist and Nobel Prize Winner for Raman Effect or light scattering.

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam , Aerospace Scientist acknowledged for heading India’s Missile and Nuclear Weapons Programs.

Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai , Astronomer & Physicist also known as the ‘Father of the Indian Space Program’ began the launch of an Indian Satellite.

Motifs & Values

National Technology Day is celebrated by the nation to admire and revere the contributions of Indian talents. For 2023, the theme is ‘School to Startups - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’. As the name is clear, the government is attracting inventions from the Indian Youth and is all set to support startups.

Creators are welcome to put their ideas and actions into use in order to uplift India among other nations of the world in the highly competitive field of AI and Technology. Technology has assisted people with resources and tools and its role in different societies is swiftly flourishing. As Albert Einstein quotes, “It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity”.

What feat did India achieve in 1998?

Nuclear Tests were conducted by the government on May 11, 1998, under the guidance and ministry of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At an Army test centre in Pokhran, Rajasthan, a ‘Shakti-I’ nuclear missile was fortunately fired. This positioned India among the exclusive group of nuclear power countries.

India’s first-ever indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ was also tested from Bengaluru station on this day. The Defence Research and Development Organisation of India also initiated the test fire rounds of the ‘Trishul’ missile.

Pokhran-II Tests were a series of 5 nuclear bomb explosions that happened for a period of 3 days beginning from May 11 to May 13, 1998, at the Pokhram Range of the Indian Army.

PM Modi’s Scientific Projects

Today i.e. May 11, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the special program along with introducing multiple scientific projects for India. The deal has been finalised for a hefty amount of over Rs 5,800 crore for development and further enhancement in the technological sector.

A laser interferometer gravitational wave observatory will be set up and PM Modi will inaugurate the same. At Pragati Maidan, at 10:30 am today, a ceremony was held for the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of National Technology Day. Also, this event will go on till the 14th of May. There were several revolutionary schemes that were put forth by the Modi Government.

