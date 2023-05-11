Most Awaited Google’s Talkative Bot ‘Bard’ Arrives in India for Free, Incorporated New Features

Google has ended the waiting list for using Bard Chatbot and India can now participate in enhancing their ideas and getting information from the popular AI agent. Bard is in rivalry with OpenAI’s launch ChatGPT. Bard was only accessible in the US and UK, however now the company is giving a chance to use it for free.

American Technological Firm, Google is further planning to come up with Adobe’s group of innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) models including Adobe Firefly. This will be combined in the near future. With this, users will be able to convert their creative designs into high-quality images.

Google Bard Live in India

Google Bard came into the headlines in February this year while it was not dominant in many countries in its initial phase. Now, it is available in India and also across 180 countries of the world absolutely free of cost.

New technical and conversational features have been successfully added to this AI entity which is a large language model developed by Google's team of engineers and scientists. Moreover, people can seek help in generating their documents and tutorials for source code. It can extensively provide information and resources involving massive textual data.

As per its design, this device is trained to answer a wide range of questions while at the same time, Google Bard is efficient in producing summaries of factual topics. It can even create stories as per your own choice and give insights on your useful subject matter.

Meet Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI to accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. It’s available in India, in English, starting today.

Try Bard → https://t.co/79ocsGfXzj — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 11, 2023

Google Bard Availability

Following are the languages in which Bard can be experienced by its users:-

US English

Japanese

Korean

Currently, this AI model is available across 180 countries and territories which are listed by Google. But, the company promises to expand its services eventually. With its growing popularity, people are examining and gaining a variety of knowledge. Google sticks to upgrading the system conforming with the official AI principles and guidelines.

Newly Added Features

Google Bard not only holds the capability to debug your software, but in fact, the multinational firm showcases its enthusiasm through the inclusion of more visuals, better support systems, coding and algorithms upgradation, etc.

Google announced that it will add 40 more languages to the unit. Bard is still learning and advancing as per the changing societal needs and feedback. It is becoming more and more user-friendly and helping the actual scenarios.

Bard’s performance and capabilities are being constantly taken care of and Google tactfully supervises the technological model for everyone. The company’s aim is to target and gather the world’s information and make a positive impact by spreading its reach to people around the globe.

PaLM2 Update at Google I/O

One of the recent updates that Google has instigated is the PaLM2 model for the Artificial Intelligence dimension. According to the release, PaLM2 is a second generation of Google AI’s language models.

PaLM2 is a more advanced and skilled version considered a large language model so far. With this, Bard witnesses improvements such as an advanced level of mathematics, reasoning skills and coding potential.

List of Latest Additions

Google will make citations clearer than before

Improved images or rich visuals in the responsive chatting box

Export and Run Code with Replit with Dark Theme available

Over 20 Programming Languages Fitted into Bard like C++, Python, Ruby, JavaScript, Go and Google Sheets

Plugin Support Extensions including OpenTable, Instacart, Khan Academy, Kayak, Wolfram and ZipRecruiter

Google Apps such as Docs, Maps, Drive, and Gmail, among others.

Also Read: India’s First-ever Innovation ‘State Robotics Framework’, Telangana to further Establish TRIC Agency