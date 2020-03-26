Free Book Download: NBT launches Stay Home India with Books initiative; free PDF download available
Under the initiative, the trust will provide its select and best-selling books for free download.
Free Book Download: The National Book Trust of the Ministry of Human Resource Development has launched a new initiative called #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative to encourage people to read books while staying at home.
The announcement comes in the wake of the 21-day lockdown announced by the Indian Government, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Under the initiative, the trust will provide its select and best-selling books with free download links.
StayHomeIndiaWithBooks: Objective
The StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative aims to encourage people to #StayIn and #StayHome and adhere to the government’s request of social distancing to tackle the COVID-19.
Key Highlights
• The National Book Trust will provide over 100 books in PDF format for free download on its main website- https://nbtindia.gov.in.
• The books will be available in different languages including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Asamiya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bodo, Mizo, Nepali, Kokborok, Marath and Odia.
• All genre books including fiction, autobiography, science, children’s books and teacher’s books will be available.
• Besides this, books by legendary authors including Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand and books on Mahatma Gandhi will be available.
• Overall, the books will be available for all generations, enabling everyone in the family to read.
|Important Note: The PDFs will be for reading only.
Following are some select book titles:
Holidays Have Come
Animals You can't Forget
Nine Little Birds
The Puzzle
Gandhi Tatva Satakam
Women Scientists in India
Activity-Based Learning Science
A Touch of Glass
Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence
