Free Book Download: NBT launches Stay Home India with Books initiative; free PDF download available 

Mar 26, 2020 15:10 IST
Free Book Download: The National Book Trust of the Ministry of Human Resource Development has launched a new initiative called #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative to encourage people to read books while staying at home.

The announcement comes in the wake of the 21-day lockdown announced by the Indian Government, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the initiative, the trust will provide its select and best-selling books with free download links. 

StayHomeIndiaWithBooks: Objective

The StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative aims to encourage people to #StayIn and #StayHome and adhere to the government’s request of social distancing to tackle the COVID-19. 

Key Highlights 

The National Book Trust will provide over 100 books in PDF format for free download on its main website- https://nbtindia.gov.in. 

The books will be available in different languages including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Asamiya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bodo, Mizo, Nepali, Kokborok, Marath and Odia.

All genre books including fiction, autobiography, science, children’s books and teacher’s books will be available.

Besides this, books by legendary authors including Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand and books on Mahatma Gandhi will be available. 

Overall, the books will be available for all generations, enabling everyone in the family to read. 

Important Note: The PDFs will be for reading only. 

Following are some select book titles:

Holidays Have Come

Animals You can't Forget

Nine Little Birds

The Puzzle

Gandhi Tatva Satakam

Women Scientists in India

Activity-Based Learning Science

A Touch of Glass

Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence

