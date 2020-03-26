Free Book Download: NBT launches Stay Home India with Books initiative; free PDF download available 

Free Book Download: The National Book Trust of the Ministry of Human Resource Development has launched a new initiative called #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative to encourage people to read books while staying at home.

The announcement comes in the wake of the 21-day lockdown announced by the Indian Government, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the initiative, the trust will provide its select and best-selling books with free download links.

StayHomeIndiaWithBooks: Objective

The StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative aims to encourage people to #StayIn and #StayHome and adhere to the government’s request of social distancing to tackle the COVID-19.

Key Highlights

• The National Book Trust will provide over 100 books in PDF format for free download on its main website- https://nbtindia.gov.in.

• The books will be available in different languages including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Asamiya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bodo, Mizo, Nepali, Kokborok, Marath and Odia.

• All genre books including fiction, autobiography, science, children’s books and teacher’s books will be available.

• Besides this, books by legendary authors including Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand and books on Mahatma Gandhi will be available.

• Overall, the books will be available for all generations, enabling everyone in the family to read.

Important Note: The PDFs will be for reading only.

Following are some select book titles:

Holidays Have Come

Animals You can't Forget

Nine Little Birds

The Puzzle

Gandhi Tatva Satakam

Women Scientists in India

Activity-Based Learning Science

A Touch of Glass

Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence

