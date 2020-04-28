New Coronavirus Symptoms: CDC identifies six new COVID-19 symptoms including loss of taste/ smell 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has added six new symptoms of the coronavirus to its already existing list of symptoms. The centre reported that people with COVID-19 have displayed a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

The CDC said on its website that the following coronavirus symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or a combination of symptoms may have coronavirus.

Following are the six new possible symptoms of coronavirus:

1. Chills

2. Repeated shaking with chills

3. Muscle pain

4. Headache

5. Sore throat

6. New loss of taste or smell

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously listed just three known symptoms of coronavirus:

• Shortness of breath

• Cough

• Fever

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, stated that the list of symptoms of coronavirus is not all-inclusive. People may consult medical providers for any other symptoms that are severe or are concerning to them.

According to the CDC, immediate medical attention should be sought if people are have experiencing any of the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion or inability to arouse

• Bluish lips or face

Loss of taste/ smell early sign of COVID-19?

According to a British Group of ENT doctors, loss of taste or smell is an early sign of someone being infected with coronavirus and he/she might be otherwise asymptomatic. A European study of COVID-19 patients found that around 85.6 percent and 88 percent of patients reported olfactory and gustatory dysfunctions respectively.

An Iranian study also revealed that about 76 percent of COVID-19 patients who reported a loss of smell said it had a sudden onset. In many of the cases, the symptom appeared before any other symptoms.