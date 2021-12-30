Ross Taylor announces retirement from international cricket- Know Batting Stats, Centuries & Key Records

Ross Taylor Retirement: New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket on December 30, 2021. The cricketer announced that his last series would be New Zealand's two-match home Test series against Bangladesh and six ODIs against Australia and Netherlands. New Zealand is scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs in late January then will play Netherlands at home.

Taylor tweeted saying, "Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234."

Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Ross Taylor is the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in Test and ODI cricket. He is also the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats- Test, ODI and T20.

Ross Taylor Debut

Test Debut- November 8, 2007, New Zealand vs South Africa

ODI Debut- March 1, 2006, New Zealand vs Bangladesh

T20 Debut- December 22, 2006, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Last T20- November 29, 2020, New Zealand vs West Indies

Ross Taylor IPL Team

While Ross Taylor has announced retirement from international cricket, it is not clear whether he will continue to play franchise cricket. He, however, has not played in the IPL since last couple of seasons. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the start of the IPL Season from 2008 to 2010 and then became a part of Rajasthan Royals squad. Check his IPL journey below:

2008-2010- Royal Challengers Bangalore

2011- Rajasthan Royals

2012-2014- Delhi Daredevils

2013- Pune Warriors

Ross Taylor Batting Stats

Competition Test ODI T20I Matches 109 233 102 Runs scored 7,577 8,581 1,909 Batting average 45.37 48.20 26.15 100s/50s 19/35 21/51 0/7 Top score 290 181* 63

Ross Taylor Bowling Stats

Competition Test ODI T20I Balls bowled 96 42 – Wickets 2 0 – Best bowling 2/4 – – Catches/Stumpings 159/– 139/– 46/–

Ross Taylor Records

1. Ross Taylor holds several records including scoring most ODI runs (8,581) for New Zealand.

2. He also holds the record of scoring most runs in Test cricket ( 7, 584) for New Zealand.

3. He also holds the record of scoring most ODI centuries (21) and most centuries by a New Zealand batsman across all formats (40).

4. He also holds the record of most catches by a New Zealand cricketer in international cricket with 346 catches.

5. He is one of the only four New Zealand cricketers to play 100 tests after Daniel Vettori (112), Stephen Fleming (111), and Brendon McCullum (101).

6. Ross Taylor is the first cricketer ever to play 100 matches across all three formats of cricket.

7. Taylor also holds the record of scoring the highest Test score in Australia by a visiting player after his 290 at Perth in 2015.