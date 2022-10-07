NHA introduces QR Code based rapid OPD registration

The National Health Authority(NHA) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme has introduced QR Code based rapid OPD registration in the hospital. The service allows old and new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details such as name, age, address, gender, father name, and mobile number with the hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 6, 2022 informed that the NHA is going to undertake a pilot project under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of hospitals including Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH).

What is the significance of the service?

The service will help to decrease the time taken at the OPD registration counter and avoid the wait in long queues. The QR Code based rapid OPD registration has begun on a pilot basis in the OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital in New Delhi. The service is introduced to be soon extended to other health facilities and departments. The technology is used to make processes easier and make healthcare more efficient. The service helped over two thousand patients avoid the hustle of long queues with less waiting time within 15 days.

What are the ways to register for OPD with QR code?

Patients will have to simply scan the QR Code with their mobile phones by using any of the modes be it phone camera, ABHA App, Arogya Setu App, or any other ABDM enabled App. Then they will be directed to a link after scanning. The patients will have to fill in the necessary details. After sharing profiles, they will be assigned a token number. The notification of the generation of the token will be shared to the patient's selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients. Later, patients can go to the registration counter directly and get their outpatient slip to visit the doctor or avail of any other hospital service.

What do you mean by NHA?

National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex body working for implementing India’s flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme called “Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana ''. The organization has been entrusted with the role of designing strategy, building technological infrastructure and implementation of “Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission” to create a National Digital Health Eco-system.