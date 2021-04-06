Night Curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am: Which other states have imposed Night Curfew?
The movement of people will be restricted during the night curfew hours. The Delhi Government said in its order that the night curfew was being enforced to check the movement of people, not essential services.
The Delhi Government on April 6, 2021 imposed a night curfew in the national capital with immediate effect till April 30, 2021. The night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am to control the worsening COVID-19 situation.
Night curfew means that people will be prohibited from leaving their house between 10pm to 5 am on all days till April 30th.
Earlier on April 2, 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi was going through the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.
Night Curfew Timings in Delhi: 10pm -5pm
Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
What will be closed during night curfew?
What will remain open?
•The traffic movement will not be stopped during night curfew.
•All those going for vaccination will be exempted but with an e-pass.
•All essential services will be allowed.
•The shopkeepers who need to travel for ration, grocery, fruits and vegetables, milk and medicines will also be allowed with similar e-passes.
•Journalists working with the print and electronic media will also be allowed.
•The movement of private doctors, nurses and other medical staff will also be allowed with ID cards.
•All passengers coming to and from airports, railway stations and bus stands will also be allowed with valid tickets.
Pregnant women and those going for treatment will also be exempted from teh night curfew rule.
•Public transport like buses, Delhi Metro, autos, taxis will ply and will be allowed to ferry those who have been exempted during night curfew.
Which other states have imposed Night Curfew in India?
Delhi is the latest state to impose night curfew in the country. Other states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha have already imposed night curfews to bring COVID-19 situation under control.
Here is the full list of states that have imposed night curfew along with their timings:
|
S.no
|
State
|
Night Curfew Timings
|
Important Details
|1.
|Delhi
|10 pm to 5 am till April 30th
|Night Curfew has been imposed after the national capital reported 3,548 new Covid-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on April 5th. This takes the state's total coronavirus tally to 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases.
|2.
|Maharashtra
|
8 pm to 7 am on weekdays
Complete lockdown on weekends (8pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday)
|
The restrictions came into effect from April 5, 2021. The essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed. The state has also imposed a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day.
|3.
|Rajasthan
|8 pm to 6 am
|The state has banned dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours. The home delivery of food has been allowed.
|4.
|Gujarat
|9 pm and 6 am till April 15th
|The state government has imposed night curfew in four major cities till April 15th- Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot.
|5.
|Odisha
|10pm to 5 am
|The night curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of the state-Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Bargarh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Nuapada and Sambalpur.
|6.
|Punjab
|9 pm to 5am till April 10th
|The Punjab government has decided to extend already existing night curfew restriction from 9 to 11 districts including Patiala and Ludhiana where COVID-19 cases have been rising.