Night Curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am: Which other states have imposed Night Curfew?

The Delhi Government on April 6, 2021 imposed a night curfew in the national capital with immediate effect till April 30, 2021. The night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am to control the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Night curfew means that people will be prohibited from leaving their house between 10pm to 5 am on all days till April 30th.

Earlier on April 2, 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi was going through the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

Night Curfew Timings in Delhi: 10pm -5pm

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30th April, in the wake of #COVID19 situation: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/V3WufATG77 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

What will be closed during night curfew?

The movement of people will be restricted during the night curfew hours. The Delhi Government said in its order that the night curfew was being enforced to check the movement of people, not essential services.

What will remain open?

•The traffic movement will not be stopped during night curfew.

•All those going for vaccination will be exempted but with an e-pass.

•All essential services will be allowed.

•The shopkeepers who need to travel for ration, grocery, fruits and vegetables, milk and medicines will also be allowed with similar e-passes.

•Journalists working with the print and electronic media will also be allowed.

•The movement of private doctors, nurses and other medical staff will also be allowed with ID cards.

•All passengers coming to and from airports, railway stations and bus stands will also be allowed with valid tickets.

Pregnant women and those going for treatment will also be exempted from teh night curfew rule.

•Public transport like buses, Delhi Metro, autos, taxis will ply and will be allowed to ferry those who have been exempted during night curfew.

Which other states have imposed Night Curfew in India?

Delhi is the latest state to impose night curfew in the country. Other states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha have already imposed night curfews to bring COVID-19 situation under control.

Here is the full list of states that have imposed night curfew along with their timings: