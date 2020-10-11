Nihal Sarin from India wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Young Indian Chess player Nihal Sarin has been declared as a winner in the 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship of Chess.com in Chennai. In the finals, Sarin has beaten Russia’s world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7.

With this win, the 16-year old Sarin has earned $8,766 and has also become enable to qualify for the 2020 Speed Chess Championship Final which will be featuring the world’s best players.

Young Indian player #NihalSarin emerges winner in 2020 Junior Speed Online #Chess Championship in Chennai, beating Russia's world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final. pic.twitter.com/uUv1iaT9kW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 10, 2020

Winning Junior Speed Chess Championship:

• The Indian teenager had beaten Australia’s Anton Smirnov, American Andrew Tang, and Armenian Haik Martirosyan en route the title.

• Sarin had earlier lost in the first round of the 2019 Junior Speed Chess Event.

• Viswanathan Anand, the 5 times world Chess champion also praised Nihal Sarin on his latest achievement by stating that he is one of the world’s fastest junior, and the results of the championship confirm it.

• The past winners of the Speed Chess Championships also include two times winner Hikaru Nakamura in 2018, 2019, and Magnus Carlsen in 2017.

Asian Online Nations (Regions) Cup Team Championship:

Nihal Sarin is also a former world Under-10 champion. Sarin has now joined the Indian men’s team that has been taking past in the Asian Online Nations (Regions) Cup Team Championship which began on October 10, 2020.