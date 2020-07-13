NITI Aayog presents India’s second Voluntary National Review at UN’s High-Level Political Forum

NITI Aayog on July 13 presented India’s 2nd Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, 2020. NITI Aayog had prepared and presented India’s first VNR in 2017.

HLPF is an international platform for follow-up and review of progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr. Rajiv Kumar presented the VNR at the event.

At the HLPF 2020, which is being hosted virtually amid the COVID-19, 47 member states are set to present their VNRs between July 10-16, 2020. The HLPF meets in July every year for eight days, under the support of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the UN.

Decade of Action: Taking SDGs from Global to Local, is a comprehensive account of the adoption and implementation of the 2030 Agenda in India. #IndiaVNR2020



Officially unveiled by NITI Aayog VC, CEO & Adviser



— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 13, 2020

Why VNRs at HLPF are critical?

The VNRs that are presented by the member states are a critical component of the review of the implementation and progress of 2030 Agenda and SDGs.

The process of the preparation of a country’s VNR provides a platform for the partnerships, which includes the participation of various stakeholders.

NITI Aayog during the VNR presentation:

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, in his opening remarks expressed solidarity with all the countries who have been grappling with the challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted the key features of India’s response to the pandemic under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

He added that we should obliterate all distinctions and divisions among us and come together to try and convert the prevailing situation into an opportunity that will accelerate our progress towards achieving the SDG targets.

How India’s Voluntary National Review changed in 2020?

India’s VNR in 2020 undertook a paradigm shift in terms of embodying a ‘whole of society’ approach in letter and spirit. NITI Aayog this year engaged with local governments and sub-national, local communities, civil society organisations, the private sector, and people in vulnerable situations.

As the part of the process, NITI Aayog partnered with Civil Society Organisations and UN in India to curate a consultative process which saw more than 50 sub-national and national consultations with over 1000 CSOs from fourteen population groups which include women, elderly, children, People living with HIV and Persons with Disability (PWD) among others.

What India’s VNR report presents?

India VNR Report 2020 was unveiled during the event. It is a comprehensive account of the adaptation and implementation of the 2030 Agenda in India. Apart from showing a review of progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the report also discusses at length the policy and enabling environment, strengthening means of implementation, and India’s approach to localising SDGs.

In accordance with the theme of taking SDGs from global to local, the goal wise account of the progress on SDGs has been added with examples of a range of diverse practices and goods and success stories of interventions from the States, specifically Aspirational Districts.

India presented its VNR along with the other second time presenters such as Georgia, Bangladesh, Morocco, Kenya, Niger, Nepal, Uganda, and Nigeria.