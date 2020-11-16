Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, Get full Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2020 here

JDU Chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 7th time on November 16, 2020 at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda were present on the occasion.

Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister for fourth consecutive term. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan had administered the swearing-in ceremony. Around 15 other ministers are likely to take oath today.

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have also been sworn in today. Renu Devi has become the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. While Tarkishore Prasad is the BJP legislature party leader, Renu Devi is Deputy leader.

Bihar Cabinet Ministers 2020

•Four JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary have taken oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar.

•Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has also been sworn in as a Bihar Cabinet Minister. HAM is a part of the NDA alliance

•Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), another NDA ally, has also taken the oath as a Cabinet Minister of Bihar.

•Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders -Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh have also taken the oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers.

Following Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in:

List of Bihar Cabinet Ministers 2020 S.no Minister Party 1. Vijay Kumar Choudhary JDU 2. Vijendra Yadav JDU 3. Ashok Choudhary JDU 4. Mewa Lal Choudhary JDU 5. Santosh Kumar Suman HAM 6. Mukesh Sahni VIP 7. Mangal Pandey BJP 8. Amarendra Pratap Singh BJP

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav boycotts swearing-in ceremony

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav has boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister. The RJD is boycotting the ceremony as it sticks with its belief that the mandate of the people of Bihar was against Nitish Kumar.