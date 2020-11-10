Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, Rajesh Ranjan- Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates of Key Constituencies Patna Sahib, Raghopur, Madhepura, Bankipur, Hasanpur

Bihar Election Result 2020: The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Election 2020 begins at the voting centres of Bihar. The Bihar Election 2020 result trends will be available on the official website of the Election Commission- results.eci.gov.in. The initial trends of leading and trailing candidates will come up around 9 am. The Commission will announce the final results of the Bihar General Elections 2020 soon after the completion of vote counting. The announcement of Bihar Election Results will end a fierce battle among the key alliances including National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan (MGB), Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) and others.

The Bihar Election Result 2020 will decide the fate of over 3700 candidates who are contesting the General Election to Bihar Legislative Assembly 2020. Have a look at the key alliances that are battling against each other in the state election and their CM-candidates:

CM-Candidates of Contesting Political Parties/Alliances in Bihar

Here we have shared below the names of key candidates who have been pitied for Chief Ministerial position by the political parties or alliances:

Alliance/ Political Party CM Candidates National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (JDU + BJP + Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) + HAM) Nitish Kumar (JDU) Mahagathbandhan (RJD + Congress + CPI-ML + CPI + CPIM) Tejaswi Yadav (RJD) Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) (Bahujan Samaj Party + AIMIM + Samajwadi Janata Dal + Rashtriya Lok Samta Party + Bharatiya Samaj Party + Janvadi Party Socialist) Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP) Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) (Jan Adhikar Party + Azad Samaj Party) Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) - (JAP) United Democratic Alliance (15 Parties led by Yashwant Sinha + Jan Sangharsh Dal Bhartiya Sablog Party + Janata Dal Rashtrawadi + Janata Party + Vanchit Samaj Party + LJP (Secular) Not decided yet

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rajesh Ranjan, Chirag Paswan- Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @8:00: The counting of votes begins now at the counting centres; catch all updates @ results.eci.gov.in. Maximum three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (12 constituencies), Gaya (10), Siwan (8) and Begusarai (7) have got three counting centres each; while other districts have either one or two counting centres.

Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rajesh Ranjan, Chirag Paswan- Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:30: It will be interesting to watch what Bihar Election 2020 holds for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, son of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who has created a lot of buzz during the elections. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, however, the party fought the Bihar Elections separately and fielded its candidates against the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), largely.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rajesh Ranjan, Chirag Paswan- Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @7:00: The fate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), BJP & others will be decided today with the completion of counting of votes. Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan comprising Congress and other parties is pitted against the NDA.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rajesh Ranjan, Chirag Paswan- Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @6:45: The counting of votes begins at 8 am. The Election Commission will begin the counting with the ballot votes first and then the EVM votes. The EC has set up over 50 counting centres, spread across the 38 districts to ensure the smooth counting process. Here are the visuals from the counting centres of Patna:

Counting of votes for #BiharAssemblyPolls to take place today.



Visuals from a counting centre in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Oj1Nf5loUW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Rajesh Ranjan, Chirag Paswan- Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates @6:30: The polling for the Bihar General Election 2020 was held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Have a look at the details: