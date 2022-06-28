Nuclear-powered Flying Hotel that never lands to fly over 5000 guests: Check Viral Video here

Flying Hotel that never lands: A nuclear-powered flying hotel that never lands called 'Sky Cruise' is set to fly over 5000 guests. The demo of the flying hotel went viral, leaving the netizens astounded. It is the first-ever such concept to be implemented in the world.

The flying hotel has 20 nuclear-powered engines and it will always be airborne throughout the scheduled travel. The jumbo plane will feature a vault that will offer the guests a 360 degree view of the sky. It will also comprise a luxurious entertainment deck that will offer all-imaginable facilities for recreational activities.

The AI-piloted aircraft has the capacity to carry over 5000 guests. It has been designed by a Yemeni producer Hashem Al-Ghaili. The launch date of the flying hotel is yet to be announced.

Check Viral Video of Sky Cruise:

Flying Hotel that never lands: 10 Important Facts

1. The Sky cruise is a futurist sky hotel that aims to give the ultimate travel experience to its guests.

2. The nuclear-powered hotel will remain suspended above the clouds and will never land throughout its cruise schedule, even the repairs would be carried out in-flight.

3. The flying hotel is big enough to accomodate over 5000 guests.

4. Its sleek design combines features of a commercial plane while offering epitome of luxury.

5. It features a big hall that will offer the guests a 360 degree view of the sky.

6. It also comprises an elevator that connects the panoramic hall to the main entertainment deck.

7. The main entertainment deck features shopping malls, sports centre, swimming pools, restaurants, playgrounds for children, theatres and cinemas.

8. It also has a separate section for organising events and business meetings.

9. It also comprises a wedding hall that can host a wedding.

10. The flying hotel's 20 electric engines are powered solely by clean nuclear energy.

Significance

The flying hotel is a giant leap in air travel and an attempt to turn fiction into reality. Its official launch date is yet to be announced.

Who is Hashem Al-Ghaili? Hashem Al-Ghaili is a Yemeni science communicator and a video producer, best known for his infographics and videos about scientific breakthroughs. His work in science communication gained world-wide attention. He has received a grant and multiple awards for his dedication to research and his deep understanding of science communication.

Sky Cruise the New Titanic?

While the futuristic concept of Sky Cruise has left most netizens baffled, some have described it as the new 'Titanic'. Some even expressed concerned over a flying nuclear reactor, which could destroy an entire city if it malfunctions and falls out of the sky.

One other user called the Sky Cruise a hide-away for the rich during an apocalypse. Some others also pointed to the massive development cost that involves the flying hotel, including large number of staff that will be required to run the luxurious hotel.

