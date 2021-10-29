Odisha: ASI discovers the base of another temple on the premises of Suka Sari Temple in Bhubaneshwar

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on October 27, 2021, discovered the base of another temple on the premises of Suka-Sari Temple in the old town area of Bhubaneshwar. ASI has been planning to excavate towards the north-eastern side of the 10th-century temple complex to unearth more of the partially exposed temple.

The Superintendent of the ASI’s Odisha Circle has said that the portion that has been unearthed seems to be the base of the temple. It is too early to tell the details about the remnants.

He added that it seems that the temple was older than the existing one and was part of the Panchayatana model in which the temple was surrounded by four temples. The superintendent informed that the ASI has been planning to continue further excavation towards Bindu Sagar Lake to get more details.

Key Highlights

• The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently resumed the scientific cleaning and excavation of the temple complex that is spread across two acres after a gap of a few months.

• January 2021, the Archaeological Survey of India had unearthed a floor of an ancient temple and some portions of a wall panel while carrying out the scientific cleaning on the premises near the temple.

• The founded remnants were expected to be dated back to the Somavamshi period from the 9th to 12th century.

• The ASI also expects to excavate many more temples on the Suka Suri Temple Complex. It will help to comprehend more about the temple architecture of Odisha as well as the rich cultural heritage of the temple city.

More temple remains can be found: ASI state head

The state head of the Archaeological Survey of India, Arun Malik said that there are chances that many other temple structures will be found in the area towards Bindu Sagar in Bhubaneshwar. He continued that when Bindu Sagar was dug up, many temples surrounding it, particularly towards Suka Suri Complex, would have been buried.

The new finding is a part of this series of temples and the excavation of the area till Bindu Sagar will reveal more temple remains.

Lack of preservation leads to temple destruction

The ancient scriptures have mentioned the existence of over 1,000 temples in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha during the 15th century for which the Capital was named the ‘Temple City’.

However, because of lack of preservation, over the years most of the temples have been destroyed.

Currently, only 200 temples are there in the city and of the total monuments 23 are being preserved by the ASI and 15 by the State archaeology wing.

The ASI has also alleged serious violation of the preservation and conservation laws over the mindless demolition on the premises of ASI-protected sites by the State Government.