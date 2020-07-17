Odisha govt announces 14 days lockdown in four districts from July 17

Odisha government has decided to impose a complete 14 days lockdown in four districts and municipal corporation starting from the evening of July 17. The decision for the complete lockdown in the state has been taken in the light of rising COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will be imposed in Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur district, and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area of Sundergarh district. As per the state government, there will be a complete lockdown in these districts from 9 pm on July 17 till the midnight of July 31, 2020.

Why 14 days Lockdown in Odisha?

• The decision to impose 14 days lockdown is taken to restrict people’s movement.

• The utmost priority of the state government amid the lockdown will be to identify symptomatic patients and test them. If positive, they will be isolated during the lockdown period.

• Odisha government has also urged community leaders and Panchayati Raj Institutions representatives to take the responsibility of carrying local vigilance.

What will be closed during a lockdown?

• Commercial establishments, educational institutions, and offices will remain closed.

• The government has also decided to prohibit the entry of people from other districts to these five hotspot districts which will be under lockdown.

No curbs on essential services:

The official from Odisha state government has clearly stated that there will be no curbs on the essential services in these districts during the lockdown.

The state government has urged the people to not go for panic buying as the shops for essential supplies such as vegetables, grocery and milk will remain open during the first half of the day.