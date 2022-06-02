Order of the British Empire: Moeen Ali, England all-rounder, awarded OBE for services to cricket

Order of the British Empire ranks: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the game of Cricket. The cricketer was awarded during the Queen’s birthday honors on June 1, 2022. Moeen Ali was included on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, in recognition of his 16 years in a professional cricket career. It includes 225 appearances for his country in all formats. Moeen Ali announced his retirement from the Test cricket in 2021, however, he still plays a significant role in England’s limited-overs sides.

Order of the British Empire: What Moeen Ali said on receiving the honour?

The all-rounder said in a statement that receiving the Order of the British Empire means a great deal for him. He added cricket has given him so much and he feels lucky and honored to be able to play and enjoy this great game all around the world.

Moeen Ali further added that none of it would have been possible without the support from his family and he will be forever grateful to them. He said that he hopes that his journey has inspired a few people along the way.

Moeen Ali: Cricket Career, Career statistics

Moeen Ali, who made his debut in 2014 was part of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2019. The 34-year-old had announced his retirement from the Test Cricket in 2021 after taking 195 wickets in 64 matches and the third most test wickets by a spinner for the England team.

Moeen Ali in total scored 2,914 runs. The player has, however, continued to represent England team in limited-overs cricket. Ali has so far played 112 ODIs and 29 T20Is, taking 120 wickets and amassing 2514 runs across the two formats.

Moeen Ali rose from a small cricket community in Sparkhill Park in Birmingham to making more than 200 appearances for England across all the formats.

Order of the British Empire

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is a British order of Chivalry that rewards contributions to the sciences, and arts, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside the civil service.

The honor was established on June 4, 1917, by King George V and comprises five classes across both the civil and military divisions. There is also the related British Empire Medal, whose recipients are affiliated with but are not the members of the order.