Oscars 2021 nominations: Check the complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15, 2021, by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas. The nominations for the prestigious award were announced for a total of 23 categories.

Mank, a 2020 American Biographical film, is leading the pack with 10 nominations. Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther actor who passed away in 2020 due to cancer, has also been nominated for the Best Actor category for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The nominations this year also held few surprises as the names of women directors and actors of color have made to the list. The awards were heavily criticized in 2020 for overlooking women in the actors of color and the directing category, however, it has been remedied in this year’s nominees.

The Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, (April 26 for India), 2 months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony of the Oscars 2021 will take place in two locations in Los Angeles.

Check the complete list of nominees in the total of 23 categories announced by the Academy Motion of Picture Arts and Sciences