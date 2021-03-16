Oscars 2021 nominations: Check the complete list of nominees
The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, (April 26 for India), 2 months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15, 2021, by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas. The nominations for the prestigious award were announced for a total of 23 categories.
Mank, a 2020 American Biographical film, is leading the pack with 10 nominations. Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther actor who passed away in 2020 due to cancer, has also been nominated for the Best Actor category for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The nominations this year also held few surprises as the names of women directors and actors of color have made to the list. The awards were heavily criticized in 2020 for overlooking women in the actors of color and the directing category, however, it has been remedied in this year’s nominees.
The Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, (April 26 for India), 2 months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony of the Oscars 2021 will take place in two locations in Los Angeles.
It’s #OscarNoms morning! Tune in to see this year’s nominees. https://t.co/eY8qjcwXYM— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Check the complete list of nominees in the total of 23 categories announced by the Academy Motion of Picture Arts and Sciences
|
Category
|
Nominees
|
Best Actress in Supporting Role
|
• Maria Bakalova, a Borat Subsequent Movie Film
• Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
• Olivia Colman, The Father
• Amanda Seyfried, Mank
• Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
|
Best Costume Design
|
• Emma
• Mank
• Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Mulan
• Pinocchio
|
Best Original Score
|
• Da 5 Bloods
• Mank
• Minari
• News of the World
• Soul
|
Best Adapted Screenplay
|
• Borat Subsequent Movie Film (Sacha Baron Cohen, Peter Baynham, Anthony Hines, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, and Dan Swimer)
• The Father (Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton)
• Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)
• One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
• The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
|
Best Original Screenplay
|
• Judas and the Black Messiah (Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, and Keith Lucas)
• Minari (Lee Issac Chung)
• Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
• Sound of Metal (Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance, and Darius Marder)
• The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
|
Best Animated Short Film
|
• Burrow
• Genius Loci
• If Anything Happens I Love You
• Opera
• Yes-People
|
Best Live Action Short Film
|
• Feeling Through
• The Letter Room
• The Present
• Two Distant Strangers
• White Eye
|
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
|
• Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
• Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the black Messiah
• Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
• Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
• LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
|
Best Documentary Feature
|
• Collective
• Crip Camp
• The Mole Agent
• My Octopus Teacher
• Time
|
Best Documentary Short Subject
|
• Colette
• A Concerto is a Conversation
• Do Not Split
• Hunger ward
• A Love Song for Latasha
|
Best International Feature Film
|
• Denmark, Another Round
• Hong Kong, Better Days
• Romania, Collective
• Tunisia, The Man who sold his skin
• Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
|
Best Sound
|
• Greyhound
•Mank
• News of the World
• Sound of Metal
• Soul
|
Best production Design
|
• The Father
• Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Mank
• News of The World
• Tenet
|
Best Film Editing
|
• The Father
• Nomadland
• Promising Young Woman
• Sound of Metal
• The Trial of the Chicago 7
|
Best Cinematography
|
• Judas and the Black Messiah
• Mank
• News of The World
• Nomadland
• The Trial of the Chicago 7
|
Best Visual Effects
|
• Love and Monsters
• The Midnight Sky
• Mulan
• The One and Only Ivan
• Tenet
|
Best Animated Feature Film
|
• Onward
• Over the Moon
• A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
• Soul
• Wolfwalkers
|
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
|
• Emma
• Hillbilly Elegy
• Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Mank
• Pinocchio
|
Best Original Song
|
• ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
• ‘Fight for You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah
• ‘lo Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead
• ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami
• ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7
|
Best Actor in a Leading Role
|
• Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
• Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Anthony Hopkins, The Father
• Gary Oldman, Mank
• Steven Yeun, Minari
|
Best Actress in a Leading Role
|
• Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
• Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
• Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
• Frances McDormand, Nomadland
• Carrey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
|
Best Director
|
• Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
• Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
• David Fincher, Mank
• Lee Issac Chung, Minari
• Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
|
Best Picture
|
• The Father
• Judas and the Black Messiah
• Mank
• Minari
• Nomadland
• Promising Young Woman
• Sound of Metal
• The Trial of the Chicago 7