Oxygen Shortage in India: What are Oxygen Concentrators and how are they different from Cylinders? Explained

Oxygen Shortage in India: With the COVID-19 crisis deepening every day, the shortage of Oxygen has become a major hindrance in India’s fight against Coronavirus. But as Central and State Governments scramble to procure enough oxygen for hospitals, demand for Oxygen Concentrators has also raised exponentially. With rumours and speculations around Oxygen running short in hospital, several people have started thinking about buying these devices for home or group usage in times of crisis, without any medical understanding or prescription for the same. Therefore, it is important now to understand what Oxygen Concentrators are and how are they different from Oxygen Cylinders that are usually used to supply medical oxygen.

Here is all you need to understand about Oxygen Concentrators.

What is an Oxygen Concentrator?

•An oxygen concentrator draws in ambient air which is about 78 per cent Nitrogen and 21 per cent Oxygen and the remaining 1 per cent other gases.

•The concentrator filters the room air through a sieve and releases back the nitrogen back into the atmosphere.

•The oxygen retained in the concentrator is 90-95 per cent pure. It is compressed and given through a cannula.

•A pressure valve on the concentrators helps to monitor the supply which ranges from 1-10 litres per minute.

•A report by WHO in 2015 stated that oxygen concentrators have been designed as such that they can provide a continuous supply of oxygen for 24 hours, 7 days a week. They can work for up to 5 years or more.

Are Oxygen Concentrators beneficial for COVID-19 patients?

•Experts say that the 90-95 per cent pure oxygen generated by these concentrators is useful for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms with oxygen saturation levels above 88 per cent.

•However, the patients in the ICU ward benefit only from 99 per cent Liquid Medical Oxygen. The oxygen from concentrators is not advisable for them.

•Also, experts do not recommend attaching the concentrators to multiple patients as it poses a danger of cross-infection.

How are Oxygen Concentrators different from Oxygen Cylinders?

•Oxygen Concentrators are portable whereas oxygen cylinders are required to be stored and transported in cryogenic tankers.

•Oxygen Concentrators work on the power supply to draw in room air and generate oxygen while oxygen cylinders require refilling.

•Oxygen concentrators are only capable of generating 5-10 litres of oxygen per minute hence not suitable for patients with a critical need for 40-50 litres of oxygen per minute.

What is the cost and maintenance of Concentrators versus Cylinders?

•Oxygen Concentrators are available for Rs 40,000 – 90,000 while oxygen cylinders cost around Rs 8,000 – 20,000.

•Oxygen Concentrators incur an additional cost of electricity and routine maintenance while oxygen cylinders involve refilling and transportation costs.