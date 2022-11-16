PESA Act: Madhya Pradesh Govt implements act to preserve tribal population from exploitation

PESA Act: The Government of Madhya Pradesh has implemented the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act in the state. The formal announcement was made by President Droupadi Murmu at a function organised by the State Government on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

The day marks the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda- in Shahdol District. The announcement regarding the PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh was made in the presence of around one lakh tribal people, including women and youth who had arrived from different parts of the state.

More power to gram sabha:PESA Act comes into force in state#MPkaJanjatiyaGaurav pic.twitter.com/zTowsccMJv — Tribal Welfare Department, MP (@WelfareTribal) November 16, 2022

Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act: Objective

Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act has been implemented by Madhya Pradesh Government to preserve the tribal population from exploitation with the active involvement of the Gram Sabhas.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also made it clear that the initiative was not against any community and it aims at empowering the tribal community.

PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh: Key Points

1. PESA Act in the scheduled areas provides for the constitution of a gram sabha for a village in the scheduled area and more than 50 percent of voters of the cluster of hamlets may propose the constitution of a separate ‘gram sabha’ to the district administration.

2. Every gram sabha will act as an autonomous body and it will have an office in the area under the jurisdiction of the Gram Sabha.

3. The act will give powers to gram sabha in the scheduled areas, particularly for the management of natural resources. It will also allow self-governance through Gram Sabhas in 89 tribal blocks of the state, covering 2,350 villages in 5,212 panchayats.

4. PESA Act will also allow the gram panchayats to decide matters that are related to minor forest produce, land, and small water bodies along with an implementation of government schemes.

5. It will also maintain records of the migrant laborers for curbing the bonded labour in these scheduled areas.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day is celebrated on November 15 to honor the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda.

Born in 1875, he led a rebellious movement against British Colonial Rule and the conversion activities in the areas of the Bengal Presidency, which at present are part of Jharkhand.

Birsa Munda’s rebellion in the Munda belt of Tamar, Khunti, Sarwada, and Bandgaon helped in the revival of the traditional tribal culture.

India ranks at 8th on Global List for Climate Protection, climbs two spots: Report