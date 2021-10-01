People's Plan Campaign 2021 launched: What is it all about?

Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh launched People's Plan Campaign 2021- Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas on September 30, 2021 along with the Vibrant Gram Sabha Dashboard. The Minister also released a booklet on the People Plan Campaign-2021 for the preparation of plans for FY 2022-23.

While addressing the event, the Minister stated that Panchayats are the centre points of grassroots democracy and he informed that there are about 31.65 lakh elected Panchayat representatives across the country, among whom 14.53 lakh are women.

He stated that these panchayats can bring about tremendous transformational changes in rural areas and that they have a significant role to play in the effective and efficient implementation of flagship schemes that are aimed at transforming rural India.

What is the People's Plan campaign?

This year, the Minister said that the People’s Plan Campaign should be conducted with better participation from people and each activity should promote a sense of camaraderie and commitment to common goals of all-around development of villages.

He said that it is the responsibility of all of us that every Panchayat in the country should form a well-thought Gram Panchayat Development Plan so that villages can achieve inclusive and sustainable development in the coming year.

The Minister also emphasized on the emergent need of meaningful and accountable use of Gram Sabhas, funds as well as raising own source revenues by Panchayats along with proper use of innovation & technology and convergence of all the resources available through all the Flagship Programmes under the ambit of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Key Highlights

•The People's Plan Campaign will be rolled out in all the States from October 2, 2021. During the campaign, structured Gram Sabha meetings will be held for preparing Panchayat Development Plans for the next financial year 2022–2023.

•The campaign will be undertaken on a large scale, given the number of Gram Panchayats in the country and special efforts have been made to ensure maximum participation of vulnerable sections including women and the SC/ ST population.

•The structured Gram Sabha meetings will be spread over between October 2, 2021-January 31, 2022. All the concerned Ministries/ Departments and States have assured their support and participation in this campaign.

•The campaign was conducted last year as well in a smooth manner despite the adverse impact of the COVID-9 pandemic.

•Around 2.56 lakh Panchayats had uploaded their GPDPs on GPDP portal last year under the campaign.

Aim

The Panchayat Development Plan aims to strengthen the role of elected representatives of Panchayats and SHG Women under DAY-NRLM in effective Gram Sabha.

Vibrant Gram Sabha Dashboard

The dashboard has been launched to increase maximum participation through the meeting of Gram Sabha, the Standing Committee meeting of Gram Panchayat and the meeting of elected Panchayat public representatives throughout the year.

Source: PIB