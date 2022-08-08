PM Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting - Check Key Highlights Here

NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting - Key Highlights: The 7th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7th August 2022 - Sunday. This was the first meeting of NITI Aayog council since July 2019, which was being held on-ground and in-person at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union Ministers.

PM @narendramodi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other respected dignitaries are attending the 7th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog. pic.twitter.com/zFODzpnp4d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2022

At the meeting, PM Modi hailed the collaborative efforts put in by state and the central government to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi said that the spirit of cooperative federalism was the force that helped India emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also congratulated and thanked each state government for playing an active and crucial role in ensuring delivery of public services to the grassroots level during the pandemic. He said several state governments rose above party lines to display the true spirit of co-operative federalism and helped India emerge as a world leader during the time of crisis.

PM Modi’s 3Ts Formula

At the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a unique 3Ts formula to reduce imports and promote consumption of local products. The 3Ts formula proposed b PM Modi cover Trade, Tourism, Technology and is aimed at increasing consumption of locally produced goods while also reducing imports. He also requested state governments to “encourage people to use local goods wherever possible.”

Key Agenda of the Meeting

At the start of the meeting, Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, who was moderating the meeting, set four key point agenda for the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting. These are:

Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agri-commodities

Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in school education;

Implementation of National Education Policy in higher education; and

Urban governance.

Talking about the agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the prime focus of central and state governments should be on modernization of agriculture, animal husbandry, and food processing. This will mark the first step in the process of becoming self-sufficient in agriculture sector and also help India become a global leader. On Urbanization, PM Modi noted that the rapid expansion of the urban infrastructure can help transform urbanization into a strength. He further added that use of technology will aid “ease of living, transparent service delivery and improvement in the quality of life.”

NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chandduring the press meet also mentioned that PM Modi emphasized on the need to for self-sufficiency in the area of edible oil. Currently, India imports around Rs 1 Lakh Crore worth of edible oil to meet half of its domestic demand. To reduce overall imports, India should focus on achieveing self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds & other agri-communities.

G20 Presidency a Unique Opportunity

PM Modi also touched upon G20 Presidency which has been bestowed upon India as a unique opportunity. He further added that centre and state governments have to make India's G20 presidency into a mass movement and identify best talent available in the country for the same. He also said there should be a dedicated team for G20 in the States to derive the maximum possible benefit from the initiative. India will be chair of G20 for 2023, which is a group of developed and developing nations.

On the topic of G20 Presidency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also noted that the event will be held truly nationally with India hosting the “G20 meetings over the year, not only in Delhi but in every State and Union Territory."

Who are members of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council?

The members of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council include:

Prime Minister of India

Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories with legislature

Ex-Officio Members

Lt Governors of Union Territories

Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog

Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog and

Special Invitees.

