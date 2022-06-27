Parameswaran Iyer appointed new NITI Aayog CEO, to succeed Amitabh Kant

New NITI Aayog CEO 2022: Parameswaran Iyer has been named the new chief executive of the NITI Aayog to succeed Amitabh Kant, whose term is scheduled to end on June 30. Amitabh Kant will be stepping down from the top post of the policy think tank after a six-year-long stint. Kant was given a one-year extension till June 2022.

Parameswaran Iyer is an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and former Secretary of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, who spearheaded the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.

New Niti Aayog CEO term

Parameswaran Iyer will become the third chief executive officer of the public policy think tank of the government. His initial term will be for two years, as per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

His term will start after the completion of current CEO Amitabh Kant's term, which is scheduled to end on June 30, 2022. Kant, who is a 1980-batch retired IAS officer (Kerala cadre), took over as the NITI Aayog CEO in 2016. He had got one-year extension in June 2021.

Parameswaran Iyer: 7 Important Facts

1. The 63-year-old had taken voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2009, after 17 years of service.

2. He then joined the water and sanitation initiatives at the World Bank. He had worked in China, Vietnam, Egypt, Lebanon and Washington for the World Bank before joining as Water and Sanitation Secretary in 2016.

3. He was appointed as the Secretary in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in 2016.

4. He had spearheaded the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which was aimed at eradicating open defecation by constructing over 90 million toilets in rural India.

5. He resigned from the position in July 2020 and returned to the US to join the World Bank again.

6. Iyer had earlier also worked as Senior Rural Water Sanitation Specialist at the United Nations.

7. He had also worked in the field of education in Uttar Pradesh under Mayawati's government.

Background

Amitabh Kant was appointed as the NITI Aayog CEO on February 17, 2016 for a period of two years. Since then, he got three one-year extensions each. During his six-year long stint at NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant spearheaded several key programmes including the centre's electric mobility mission, national monetisation pipeline, aspirational district programme, production linked incentive scheme, ease of doing business programme, Start-up India programme and the island development programme.

