PM Modi dedicates 7500th Janaushadhi kendra to nation, urges to buy medicines from kendra at affordable prices

Prime Minister Modi on March 7, 2021, dedicated to the nation the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong via video conferencing.

PM Modi during the event addressed Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. He also gave awards to the stakeholders by recognizing their excellent work in the field.

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda was also present at the event. Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana initiative aims at providing quality medicines at an affordable price to the general public.

PM Modi urges to buy medicines from Janaushadhi kendras:

Prime Minister Modi while speaking at the event urged the citizens to buy medicines from the Janaushadhi kendras at a reasonable and affordable price.

While interacting with a beneficiary, he mentioned that medicines are expensive, that why there is Jan Aushadhi Yojana for the poor which helps in saving their money. He further urged people to buy medicines at a reasonable cost from ‘Modi ki Dukaan’.

Government plans to reach the target of 10,000 kendras:

PM Modi while addressing the Janaushadhi Diwas informed that the central government plans on reaching a target of opening 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras very soon and added that these centres have been helping people in saving around Rs. 3,600 crores annually.

While talking about the initiative, Prime Minister highlighted that the country had less than 100 centres till 2014 but the current government plans on opening 10,000 kendras. He also requested all the state governments to take a pledge for 75 Janaushadhi centres each in 75 districts on the 75th year of India’s Independence.

How Janaushadhi Kendras are benefitting people?

• The scheme has been supporting the poor and middle-class families and is also becoming a medium of service and employment.

• People, at Janaushadhi Kendras, get affordable medicines and youth is getting employment.

• At the kendras, the sanitary pads are being available at just Rs. 2.5 and more than 11,000 crores sanitary napkins have already been sold at the Janaushadhi Kendras.

• More than 1000 kendras are being run by women and the scheme has been empowering the self-reliance among the women of the country.

• With an aim of expanding the scheme, the incentives of these centres have been increased from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakhs. Apart from this, an additional incentive of Rs. 2 lakh has also been given to the tribals, Dalit, women, and the people of the northeast.

• The government has also taken a decision to make available 75 Ayush Medicines across the Janaushadhi Kendras in India.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana:

The initiative by the central government aims at providing quality medicines at an affordable price to the citizens of the country. The number of stores under the government’s scheme has now grown to 749, under which all the districts of the country have been covered.

Sales in the FY 2020-2021 have led to a total savings of approx. Rs. 3,600 crores for the common citizens of India as the medicines available under the initiative are cheaper by 50% to 90% than the corresponding market rates.

Janaushadhi week:

For creating more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1 to March 7 was celebrated as ‘Janaushadhi Week’ all over the country. The theme was ‘Jan Aushadhi- Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi’, and the last day of the week was celebrated as the ‘Janaushadhi diwas’.