PM Modi extends USD 1 million aid to COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund

Prime Minister Modi on November 11, 2020, announced USD 1 million as a contribution to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund. The amount was announced during the 17th ASEAN-India summit which was held in a virtual mode.

During his address to the leaders from 10 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s response as well as support to the international community. He also welcomed associations’ initiatives for fighting the pandemic.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister during the meet also underscored the significance of greater digital and physical connectivity between India and ASEAN and reiterated India’s contribution of US $ 1 billion Line of Credit for supporting ASEAN connectivity.

PM @narendramodi along with leaders from #ASEAN countries reviewed the flourishing India-ASEAN partnership at the 17th ASEAN-India Summit. Reaffirmed the centrality of ASEAN in our #ActEast policy and #IndoPacific vision. pic.twitter.com/XVXNekky2I — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2020

ASEAN-India Summit: Highlights

• The ASEAN leaders during the summit acknowledged India’s support for promoting peace and stability in the region. They also welcomed India’s support to ASEAN centrality.

• The ASEAN leaders welcomed the adoption of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2021-2025.

• The discussion during the summit also covered international and regional issues of concern and common interest which included terrorism and the South China Sea.

• Both India and ASEAN noted the significance of promoting an order based on rules in the region including upholding international law.

• ASEAN leaders also affirmed the significance of promoting and maintaining peace, safety, stability, security in the South China Sea, and ensure navigation freedom and overflight.

Significance of ASEAN in India’s ‘Act East Policy’:

As per MEA, Prime Minister Modi noted that responsive, cohesive, and prosperous ASEAN is central to the country’s Indo-Pacific vision and also contributes to SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region.

He also underscored the significance of strengthening the convergence between ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific and Indo-Pacific Ocean’s initiative by India for ensuring open, free, rules-based, and inclusive Indo-pacific region.

ASEAN countries were also invited by the Prime Minister for cooperating on various pillars of India’s Indo-Pacific Ocean’s initiative.