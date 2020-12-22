PM Modi to launch Sehat Scheme in J&K on December 26

PM Modi will launch the Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine- SEHAT scheme in UT of Jammu & Kashmir on December 26, 2020. The scheme will cover the remaining one crore population which has not been covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

With the launch of the Sehat scheme in Jammu & Kashmir by PM Modi, the Union Territory will be among the first in India to achieve Universal Health Coverage. Currently, under Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana- PMJAY, 30 lakh people are covered in Jammu and Kashmir. Under PMJAY, the eligible beneficiaries have been covered under health cover of Rs. 5 lakh.

On December 26, various programmes will be organized. The distribution of the Golden Cards will also be started on the same day. Reportedly, 16 lakh registrations have been done and the registration for the rest of the beneficiaries in UT is underway.

Directions for the successful rollout of Sehat Scheme:

Atal Dullo, J&K Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education reviewed the arrangements that must be put in place for the successful role out of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Sehat Scheme in J&K by PM Modi.

He directed all the officers to keep the arrangements in place for the effective roll-out of the scheme and to ensure that the process of card distribution is executed properly so that the maximum people can take its benefit. During the review meeting, Mr. Dullo directed the Chief medical officers to speed up the process of registration so that no family is left out.

He also asked the officers for utilizing the services of the Common Service Centre operators for the successful implementation of the SEHAT Scheme.

Arrangements under Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana:

• The Financial Commissioner has directed all the officers to see that all the Indoor Patient Department cases have been registered under the PMJAY scheme besides COVID-19 patients.

• He has also asked the principals and administrators of different medial colleges for utilizing the services of Arogya Mitras so that maximum people get covered under the scheme.

• The managing director of Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited has been directed to have medicines available for the hospitals so that there is no inconvenience to the public.