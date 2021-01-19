PM Modi named as next Chairman of Shree Somnath Temple Trust

PM Modi has been appointed as a new Chairman of the Trust which manages the world-famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. With this decision, Prime Minister Modi has become the second PM to hold the post after the former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

PM Modi was unanimously chosen by the trustees as the next Chairman of the trust to guide it in the times to come. The post of Somnath Temple Trust’s Chairman had fallen vacant after the death of Keshubhai Patel in October 2020.

The trustees of Somnath temple during the virtual meeting which took place in the presence of PM Modi on January 18, 2021, also paid tribute to Keshubhai Patel, ex-Chairman of the trust.

PM Modi accepts the responsibility of the trust:

While accepting the position, Prime Minister Modi admired the efforts of team Somnath and also expressed hope that together, the Somnath temple trust will be able to further improve the accommodation arrangements, infrastructure, recreation facilities as well as help in establishing the stronger connection of the pilgrims with Gujarat’s great heritage.

During the virtual meeting of the trustees, a review of the facilities, ongoing projects, and activities also took place.

Previous Chairpersons of Somnath Trust:

• Jamsaheb Digvijaya Singh

• Kanaiyalal Munshi

• Former PM Morarji Desai

• Dineshbhai Shah

• Jay Krishna Hari Vallabh

• Keshubhai Patel

• Prasanvadan Mehta

About Somnath Temple:

The temple is in Prabhas Patan town in the Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. Somnath temple is also believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva.

After the repeated destruction by several rulers and invaders, the temple has been reconstructed several times in the past. The present Somnath Temple was reconstructed and was completed in May 1951 in the Style of Hindu Temple Architecture.

The reconstruction of the temple was started on the orders of former Home Minister of India, Vallabhbhai Patel, and was completed after his death.