PM Modi on India-China violent clash at Galwan: India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on India-China face-off at Galwan valley in Ladakh assured that the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers along the China border will not go in vain. The Prime Minister stated that the integrity and sovereignty of our nation is paramount for us.

The Prime Minister further reiterated India does not want differences to turn into disputes. He stated that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply be it in any kind of situation, if instigated.

#WATCH India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/rJc0STCwBM — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

The Prime Minister then along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent clash.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observe two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash. pic.twitter.com/R9smyDFwbR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

PM Modi further stated that India has always wished for the welfare of our neighbours. He said that India has tried o ensure that differences do not turn into disputes. He re-emphasised that India never instigate anyone but it will never compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of our nation.

PM Narendra Modi further stated that whatever be the situation, India will protect every inch of its territory and its sovereignty. He, however, stressed that India, culturally, is a peace-loving country and its history has been of peace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying that the loss of soldiers in Galwan was deeply disturbing and painful. He said that the soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. Singh further stated India will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.