PM Modi’s Europe tour: Prime Minister Modi reaches Germany; 10 things to know about his 3-day visit

PM Modi in Europe 2022: Prime Minister Modi reached Germany on May 2, 2022, on the first leg of his visit to the three European nations- Germany, France, and Denmark. Prime Minister has a busy itinerary as he commenced his first visit abroad in 2022. During his 3-day visit to Europe, PM will have 25 intense engagements which will cover roughly 65 hours during his three-day journey to three European nations.

Prime Minister Modi on his Europe tour will meet the world leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. Ukraine's invasion by Russia is also expected to be on the discussion table between PM Modi and the European leaders.

On reaching Berlin on May 1, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. PM Modi, on the same day, will hold his first in-person meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.'

PM Modi gets a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin



PM Modi’s Europe tour: Why is it significant?

PM Modi’s Europe tour has come at a time when Europe is grappling with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Even though India has continued to maintain its neutral stance on the situation, the western and eastern blocs have been trying to bring India under their own vision.

The foreign visit by PM Modi will mainly focus on helping revive growth in a world that is shattered because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as on how to bring peace talks in the international forums to identify the solution for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Europe: 10 things that you must know

1. Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Europe will 8 world leaders from 7 nations, both bilaterally and multilaterally. He will also engage with 50 Global Business Executives and will communicate with thousands of Indians living in Europe.

2. Prime Minister Modi will spend one night in Germany, one night in Denmark, and two nights in the air.

3. The visit by PM Modi will take place during a period of Ukraine crisis, which has resulted in bringing much of Europe together against Russia.

4. On the day of his return, PM Modi will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron. He was recently re-elected in a closely fought presidential election.

5. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will meet the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th edition of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (ICG).

6. The talks will also be the first interaction between PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz who took over as Chancellor from Angela Merkel in December 2021.

7. After Germany, PM Modi will visit Denmark to meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. It will be an official visit at the request of Denmark’s Prime Minister.

8. Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit which will take place in Denmark.

9. PM Modi, during the summit, will meet other Nordic leaders including the Prime Minister of Iceland, Prime Minister of Norway, Prime Minister of Finland, and Prime Minister of Sweden.

10. The 2nd India-Nordic Summit will address topics such as innovation and technology, post-pandemic economic recovery, renewable energy, climate change, India-Nordic collaboration in the Arctic, and shifting global security context.

