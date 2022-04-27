Prime Minister Modi to visit Denmark, Germany, France from May 2-4 in his first overseas visit in 2022

PM Modi next foreign visit 2022: Prime Minister Modi will be on an official visit to Germany, Denmark, and France from May 2-4. It will also be the first foreign visit in 2022, the External Affairs Ministry said on April 27, 2022. During his official visit to three European nations, Prime Minister Modi will attend various events and will also hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi’s upcoming foreign visit to Germany, France, and Denmark is expected to strengthen India’s relations with them on strategic and economic matters.

Go through the details of the upcoming tour schedule of PM Modi.

PM Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2-4. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022: Ministry of External Affairs



PM Modi tour Schedule 2022

Prime Minister Modi to Visit Germany

1. In Berlin, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will also co-chair the 6th edition of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

2. The upcoming biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several ministers from both India and Germany.

3. This will also be PM Modi’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz and will also be the first such Government-to-Government consultations of the new German Government.

4. PM Modi and the Federal Chancellor of Germany will also jointly address a business event. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Germany.

Significance-

India and Germany in 2021 commemorated the 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations and being a strategic partner since 2000. The upcoming visit of PM Modi to Germany will also be an opportunity to enhance the cooperation in a broad range of areas between the two governments.

PM Modi to visit Denmark

1. After Germany, PM Modi will travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of Denmark's PM, Mette Frederiksen. Prime Minister will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit hosted by Denmark.

2. The bilateral component of PM Modi’s visit to Denmark will include the talks with the Prime Minister as well as an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II.

3. During the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister Modi will interact with other Nordic leaders including Prime Ministers of Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Prime Minister Modi visit to France

1. While returning on May 4, PM Modi will briefly stopover in Paris, France to meet President Emmanuel Macron.

2. India and France are also celebrating the 75 years of diplomatic relations and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the Strategic partnership.