PM Modi launches seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar through video conferencing. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion.

The projects will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 541 crore. Among the seven projects, four are related to water supply, two to sewerage treatment and one to riverfront development.

Speaking during the virtual inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister said that urbanisation is the reality of present times. He said that for many decades, it was considered that urbanisation was a problem in itself but I don't think that way. "If it is a problem, there are opportunities also. BR Ambedkar was a big supporter of urbanisation," PM Modi added.

Key Details

1. Water Supply Related Projects

• The Prime Minister will inaugurate water supply projects built under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation in Siwan Municipal Council and Chapra Municipal Corporation. The two projects will help local residents get pure drinking water 24 hours a day.

• PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Munger water supply scheme under the AMRUT Mission. The scheme will help residents of Munger Municipal Corporation to get pure water through pipelines.

• PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Jamalpur water supply scheme under the AMRUT Mission in Jamalpur Municipal Council.

2. Sewerage treatment Project

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate sewerage treatment plants built under Namami Gange at Beur and Karmalichak in Patna Municipal Corporation.

3. Riverfront development

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange. Under the scheme, three ghats of Muzaffarpur - Chandwara Ghat, Poorvi Akhada Ghat and Seedhi Ghat will be developed.

• Under the project, basic facilities like a watchtower, information kiosk, toilets, changing room and pathway will be made available at the riverfront. Besides this, proper security arrangements, signage and adequate lighting will also be arranged at these Ghats.

Background

The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO ) will be implementing the projects under the Urban Development and Housing Department of the state government.