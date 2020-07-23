PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing on July 23, 2020. The virtual event saw in attendance Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh and other senior MPs and MLAs of the state.

The project is being undertaken under the centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, under which funds were provided to the state to ensure freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) in at least 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households.

PM Modi Inaugurates Manipur Water Supply project: Key Highlights of his inaugural speech

Manipur Water Supply Project

• The Prime Minister announced that the Manipur Water Supply Project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 3000 crore. He stated that the project will significantly reduce the water shortage problems faced by the people of the state. The project is expected to cover many small and big cities and villages.

• PM Modi stated that the project has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the present as well as 20-25 years into the future. It will not only help provide clean drinking water to lakhs of people but also provide employment to thousands of people.

• The project will boosten up the centre's larger vision to ensure "Har Ghar Jal". PM Modi noted that safe drinking water boosts immunity and provides strength to fight back against diseases.

• The Prime Minister revealed that the work to provide freshwater household tap connections was continuing during the lockdown as well.

• PM Modi further stated that at present, at least 1 lakh water connections are being provided everyday to benefit the people, especially the women in rural villages.

Northeast Region

The Prime Minister began his address by acknowledging the double challenge faced by northeastern India at this time- COVID-19 and floods. Heavy rains have caused huge damage to the region with many people losing their lives and many people displaced. PM Modi expressed his sympathies to all affected families and assured them that the nation is with them at this tough time.

Coronavirus in Manipur

PM Modi highlighted that the Manipur state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state. He emphasised that the state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown. The state has also made special arrangements to bring its people back.

Tourism

The Prime Minister highlighted that the northeast is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity & cultural strength. He noted that the true tourism potential of the northeast including Manipur is still unexplored. He emphasised that tourism gets a boost with setting up of modern infrastructure.

Connectivity

PM Modi emphasised that connectivity is extremely important for achieving prosperity and progress. He stated that this will not only enable ease of living for people in the state but also achieve the goal of creating a safe and self-reliant India.

Manipur Water Supply project

• The Manipur Water Supply project aims to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to all the remaining households in Manipur- including the Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns and 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households across 16 districts.

• The project is an externally funded project designed to provide FHTCs to all remaining households in the state.

• The project is an important step in the efforts taken by the state government to achieve the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024.

• The total expenditure of the project is expected to be around Rs 3054.58 crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

Significance The project will not only provide clean and safe drinking water to all the people in the state but it will also provide employment to many people. The project will specially benefit the women in the state.

Background

The central government had launched the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and clean drinking water, in adequate quantities to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the slogan ‘Har Ghar Jal.’

The Mission also includes implementing source sustainability measures such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.