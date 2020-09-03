PM Narendra Modi's official website twitter account hacked, hacker identifies as John Wick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official website's Twitter account was hacked in the early hours of September 3, 2020. The hacker who identified himself as John Wick tweeted posts asking people to donate cryptocurrency to combat COVID-19 in India.

Twitter confirmed the same through an official statement that read, "We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation." The social media giant further added that at the moment, it is not aware of additional accounts being impacted. "Advice on keeping your account secure can be found,” said Twitter spokesperson in the emailed statement.

The hacked account of the Indian Prime Minister has now been restored and all the hacker's tweets have been deleted.

What Happened? Know all details

Hackers reportedly hacked into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website account on Twitter and posted a series of tweets appealing his followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund with Bitcoin. The tweets read, "“I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with cryptocurrency."

These tweets were followed by another tweet that confirmed that the account was hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com). The post read, "Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall.”

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked.

🙄😕 Bitcoin? John Wick? Paytm Mall?



screenshots source: twitter pic.twitter.com/gj4E2Oai5z — Irfan (@simplyirfan) September 2, 2020

Was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal twitter account hacked?

No. Some of the screenshots being circulated claim that the tweets were posted from PM Modi's account. However, PM Narendra Modi's personal account, which has 61.8 million followers was not hacked.

Which account was hacked?

The twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official website was hacked. The account goes by the name- narendramodi_in. The account has 2.5 million followers.

Background

Hackers had similarly gotten access to twitter accounts of several world leaders in July and posted similar tweets from their accounts. Some of the accounts had belonged to former US President Barack Obama, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and media tycoon Mike Bloomberg. Over 130 twitter accounts were targeted during the hacking incident and similar tweets asking people to donate money in Bitcoin cryptocurrency were sent out. Twitter has though not found any indication or link between the previous hacking incident and the latest one with PM Narendra Modi.