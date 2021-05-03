PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson to conduct virtual summit on May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021. The summit aims to provide an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as per the latest release of the External Affairs Ministry.

Both PM Modi and the UK PM will also discuss about COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic. Their discussions are expected to involve launching a comprehensive Roadmap 2030 that will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade.

The comprehensive roadmap will focus on five key areas:

-People-to-people relationship

-Trade and prosperity

-Defence and security

-Climate action and healthcare

UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 19, 2021, canceled his trip to India due to the raging COVID-19 second wave in the country. He was scheduled to visit India on April 25. It was decided then that the British PM will instead hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi later to launch their plans for the future UK-India Partnership.

This was the second time that the UK PM canceled his visit to India. He was initially supposed to visit India in January to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day Celebrations on January 26, 2021. However, he had to cancel his visit due to a major spike in the COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

Background

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004, which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas.

The Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently on a visit to London (May3-6, 2021) to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country.

The Minister will later hold a bilateral visit to the UK. He will also be meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.